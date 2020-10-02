WATCH: Pizza Hut Malta Dropped A Brand New Sourdough Crust And We Were The First To Try It

One of the most iconic pizza brands in the world is about to roll out a whole new pizza experience in Malta – and we got a chance to try it out before anyone else! Pizza Hut’s new hand-crafted San Francisco style sourdough base is all about being light and crispy while remaining BIG on taste. Inspired by a global trends moving towards more health-conscious dining, the sourdough base is similar to classic Italian pizzas, perfect to be shared among friends over some drinks.

Ahead of its roll-out locally in all Pizza Hut restaurants, Lovin Malta’s Matt Baldacchino from Basically and Johnathan Cilia from Lovin Eats joined up for the crossover you’ve all been waiting for and tried to recreate the sourdough pizza from scratch – and they turned out better than anyone expected.

In this special edition of Basically x Lovin Eats, the hosts attempt to recreate two pizzas: a veggie Diavola and a classic prosciutto and rucola. Along with two full glasses of Aperol Spritz – the perfect accompaniment for some Italian pizzas – watch our hosts literally get their hands stuck into the pizza in the search for the perfect crust. Now, all we need to know is: who do you think did it better?

Prosciutto e Rucola vs Veggie Diavola made by Matt and Johnathan in the Basically kitchen

Here's how the pizzas should look! Made by the professionals at Pizza Hut Malta themselves...

The San Franscisco sourdough is garnering rave reviews around the world – and it’s no surprise, just look at that crispy deliciousness.

Pizza Hut is focused on giving diners the best in-house experience, providing you and your gang with some supreme hangout vibes in a chill and cool atmosphere. And it’s not just the new pizzas that Pizza Hut are rolling out – they’ll also be showing football matches on their screens, perfect for avid supporters looking to chow down pizza while watching their favourite Premier League and Serie A teams!

Honestly – Pizza Hut is already beloved for its incredible range of pizzas and particular style and taste, so having a whole new lighter option is perfect for people looking for healthier options. All you need to decide is: what toppings are you going for?

WIN: A delicious Pizza Hut meal for four To celebrate the launch of the new line of pizzas, Pizza Hut will be giving away a meal for four lucky friends, featuring four pizzas and four drinks. To be in with a chance of winning, head over to the latest episode of Basically on Facebook and tag one person in the comments below the video. The winner will be contacted in the coming weeks!

Are you excited to try it? Tag someone who is going to love the new sourdough base!

READ NEXT: Eleven Decadent Burgers And Pizzas You Need To Eat In Malta This October