WIN: Maltese Influencers Rep A Swimsuit For Every Body Type This Summer
As summer comes around, men and women try to squeeze into swimwear a size too small. Summer bodies have become synonymous with six-pack abs and slender physiques but we should all be proud of how we look when the sun comes out.
Piccinino not only offers a world of chic swimwear at your fingertips but it offers them for all ages and sizes.
The swimwear brand is proud of the fact that they have something for everyone and, in doing so, help generations feel good about themselves.
And to show just how much they care about everyone this summer, Piccinino has chosen a wide range of Maltese influencers to help them promote their swimwear so you can get a glimpse of how you would look in their unique line.
Sunkissed queen – Abigail Vic
Pink princess – Sassa
View this post on Instagram
Leopard lady – Kayley Riolo
View this post on Instagram
Piccinino’s swimwear isn’t just fashionable, it’s favourable to anyone who wants to look good this summer.
Being confident in your own body isn’t just about accepting who you are, it’s accepting what you wear and Piccinino’s line fully supports people from all walks of life.
As such, they’ve developed a strong customer base similar to that of a family with nannas, mums and daughters frequenting the shop for their summer swimwear needs…
…no one gets left behind.
Blue beauty – Shailey Micallef
View this post on Instagram
Lacy in blue – Mya Azzopardi
View this post on Instagram
And it isn’t just swimwear that represents their ethos. Whether you’re looking for a sexy bikini for that next pool party or shapewear to accentuate those curves, Piccinino’s range of fashionable clothing has something for all occasions.
Black panther – Rochelle Attard
View this post on Instagram
Sleek and Stylish – Jacqui Losco
View this post on Instagram
Black and white badass – Claire’s Curves
An elegant and sophisticated touch – Elizabeth Borg
Cute and fierce – Yazmin Zammit Stevens
Pretty in Pink – Gaia Cauchi
View this post on Instagram
WIN: Piccinino is offering a €100 voucher to one lucky winner to spend on swimwear!
You can never have enough bikinis and now’s the perfect time to add to your collection… for free.
Just tag two people you would spend a day at the beach with in the comment section of this Facebook post for a chance to win a €100 voucher.
Let’s face it – there’s no better place to spend summer than Malta. We all love to bask in the great Mediterranean sun and doing so in a bikini that makes us feel comfortable and proud of who we are is all the better.