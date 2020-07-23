WIN: Maltese Influencers Rep A Swimsuit For Every Body Type This Summer

As summer comes around, men and women try to squeeze into swimwear a size too small. Summer bodies have become synonymous with six-pack abs and slender physiques but we should all be proud of how we look when the sun comes out. Piccinino not only offers a world of chic swimwear at your fingertips but it offers them for all ages and sizes.

The swimwear brand is proud of the fact that they have something for everyone and, in doing so, help generations feel good about themselves. And to show just how much they care about everyone this summer, Piccinino has chosen a wide range of Maltese influencers to help them promote their swimwear so you can get a glimpse of how you would look in their unique line. Sunkissed queen – Abigail Vic

Pink princess – Sassa

Leopard lady – Kayley Riolo

Piccinino’s swimwear isn’t just fashionable, it’s favourable to anyone who wants to look good this summer. Being confident in your own body isn’t just about accepting who you are, it’s accepting what you wear and Piccinino’s line fully supports people from all walks of life. As such, they’ve developed a strong customer base similar to that of a family with nannas, mums and daughters frequenting the shop for their summer swimwear needs… …no one gets left behind.

Blue beauty – Shailey Micallef

Lacy in blue – Mya Azzopardi

And it isn’t just swimwear that represents their ethos. Whether you’re looking for a sexy bikini for that next pool party or shapewear to accentuate those curves, Piccinino’s range of fashionable clothing has something for all occasions.

Black panther – Rochelle Attard

Black and white badass – Claire’s Curves

An elegant and sophisticated touch – Elizabeth Borg

Cute and fierce – Yazmin Zammit Stevens

