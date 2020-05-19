Outsmart Social Distancing: Get That Personal Touch When Looking For Your Home In Malta
Unprecedented times require an adaptation to unprecedented measures and this Maltese real estate agency might’ve just found a way to outsmart the system… in a good way.
Your property is a key part of your autonomy and one of the only things the coronavirus can’t take away from you during these troubling times.
With that in mind, Belair Property has outsmarted the social distancing game to ensure that you remain engaged and empowered when looking for your new Maltese home.
The esteemed real estate agency has just launched its innovative, online platform that will bring you closer to their agents than ever before.
TalkToBelair.com is the new norm for discussing all your real estate needs – whether you’re a landlord, owner, tenant or investor. Their new site allows you to navigate through the property market unfazed from the current climate, just as if there was no COVID-19 pandemic at all.
In fact, it’s better than that because the platform allows you to connect to an expert in a matter of minutes – that’s right, minutes – and you’ll be well on your way to having more clarity, trust and vision both in yourself and your property dreams.
And no stone will be left unturned, with Belair Property agents composed of a collective pool of experts that range from Sales to Investing & Development, and Letting to Commercial, meaning you can ask anything from advice on your next property, advice on how to price your property or how to best adapt or restructure your property portfolio to cater for what lies ahead.
It’s time to revolutionise the real estate arena.
When dealing with property, you’re dealing with your livelihood, and nothing is more serious than that. Even during a time of a global pandemic, decisions have to be made, contracts have to be signed, houses have to be sold and deals have to be shut. Thankfully, most of that can go uninterrupted for as long as you have the ability to connect face-to-face with an agent either from your phone, desktop or tablet.
BELAIR has a reputation for ethical business dealings and they aren’t going to let the ball drop on this one.
Their commitment to providing expert advice at the click of a button is a testimony to putting their clients first, above everything else, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Get your place ready to sell, rent out or start getting set up to rent a place or buy a place.
There’s no better feeling in the world right now than knowing that you can do what you need to do from the comfort of your home.
With Belair Property, you’ll get the same experience of walking into a branch, no – an even better experience, because you can do so ensuring that you’re at no risk of spreading a deadly virus.
So what are you waiting for? Let’s make some calls.