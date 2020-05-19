Outsmart Social Distancing: Get That Personal Touch When Looking For Your Home In Malta

Unprecedented times require an adaptation to unprecedented measures and this Maltese real estate agency might’ve just found a way to outsmart the system… in a good way. Your property is a key part of your autonomy and one of the only things the coronavirus can’t take away from you during these troubling times. With that in mind, Belair Property has outsmarted the social distancing game to ensure that you remain engaged and empowered when looking for your new Maltese home. The esteemed real estate agency has just launched its innovative, online platform that will bring you closer to their agents than ever before. TalkToBelair.com is the new norm for discussing all your real estate needs – whether you’re a landlord, owner, tenant or investor. Their new site allows you to navigate through the property market unfazed from the current climate, just as if there was no COVID-19 pandemic at all.

In fact, it’s better than that because the platform allows you to connect to an expert in a matter of minutes – that’s right, minutes – and you’ll be well on your way to having more clarity, trust and vision both in yourself and your property dreams. And no stone will be left unturned, with Belair Property agents composed of a collective pool of experts that range from Sales to Investing & Development, and Letting to Commercial, meaning you can ask anything from advice on your next property, advice on how to price your property or how to best adapt or restructure your property portfolio to cater for what lies ahead.