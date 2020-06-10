د . إAEDSRر . س

From Gluten-Free Pizzas To Italian Specialities, This Family-Friendly Restaurant In St Julian’s Is Serving Up So Much More Than Ample Free Parking

In one of the most picturesque corners of St Julian’s sits one of the premier family-friendly restaurants on the island – and delicious foods and your safety are its top priorities.

Palio’s Trattoria is renowned for its beautiful location on Dragonara Point, and its new and delicious menu is the perfect reason to enjoy the place’s unique vibe. 

Palio's Trattoria

Palio's Trattoria

Named after a prestigious four-day event hosted in the Italian city of Siena, the eatery serves up everything from authentic Italian and Mediterranean dishes to gluten-free pizzas.

And between their impeccably friendly and helpful service, there are several good reasons this mainstay has been a local favourite for years.

1. Palio’s Trattoria is located right next to The Westin Dragonara Resort, with a beautiful outdoor area featuring appropriately socially distanced tables.

2. The stunning restaurant is actually built in the original 19th century guest quarters of the Marquis Scicluna’s summer residence.

3. But it’s not just about the location – the food is a major hit as well.

4. Their pizza range is especially impressive, including some chef’s specialities.

From classic Italian pizzas to pizza blanche and even some unique calzones, Palio’s also offer their dishes in gluten-free form to cater to your dietary needs.

5. Their authentic take on pasta will leave you feeling like you are actually in Italy, albeit safer.

Made in-house to order, their stuffed pasta is especially delicious – don’t miss out on their agnolotti tartufo if you want to dine out in proper style.

6. From their passion for Italian food to their superb menu, it’s no wonder Palio’s is a tried-and-tested family favourite.

 

7. Between the historic building, spectacular view, focus on safety, and impressive menu, Palio’s Trattoria could be the place you are looking for that special Sunday lunch or to celebrate that important moment with your family.

Oh, and did we mention the free ample parking?

