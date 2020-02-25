WATCH: Malta Has A New Sport, It’s Called Padel And It’s Like If Tennis And Squash Had A Baby

Grab your doubles partner because one of the world’s fastest-growing sports has finally arrived on the island. Malta has got its own Padel club!

Padel is a racquet sport that is typically played in doubles on an enclosed court a third the size of a tennis court. The main differences are that the court has walls and the balls can be played off them in a similar way as in the game of squash. Padel rackets are also made out of carbon fiber and are stringless too.

Basically, Padel takes the best features from tennis and squash and mixes it all together… and it looks like a ball of fun.

Padel has risen in popularity over the years and Europe alone has 13,00 courts. It is also commonly played in countries all over the world including Argentina, Italy and Sweden. In fact, Padel is the second biggest sport in Spain, overtaking its predecessor tennis.

And now Malta can be added to the list, with Padel Malta opening up brand new courts in Pembroke… and they’re stunning.

The sport’s main appeal is its social element and it’s super easy to pick up, which means anyone from your younger sibling to your grandparents can hop on the court and go for a rally or two.

But it can be super competitive too. Padel has the backing of elite athletes, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Rafael Nadal, who have opened Padel clubs and academies in Sweden and Spain.

That means you can train and compete like an athlete too and Malta even has a top-level coach to whip you into shape.

“We actually started working on this project three years ago when we had experienced Padel abroad and asked ourselves, why don’t we have this amazing sport in Malta?” said Padel Malta founders Karl and Janika Wijkmark.

“Our ambition is to have Padel centers all over the island.”

Padel Malta is also making it super easy to get your game on with a dedicated app where you can book a court for you and your friends right away. Even if you don’t have a doubles partner, the app is designed so that you can match and team up with people who are ready to rally… even if you’ve never met them before.

With the correct gear, a court to play on and a coach to show you the way, there’s literally nothing stopping you from taking to the sport this weekend.

It’s time to channel your inner Nadel and get your sweat on because Padel is finally here!

