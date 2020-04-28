All Decked Out! This Maltese Outdoor Furniture Store Has Something For Everyone This Summer

Summer is around the corner and we can’t wait to bask in the great warmth of the Mediterranean sun. It’s time to prepare for the greatest time of the year and that means stocking up on summer essentials for your outdoor and garden living. From BBQs to patio umbrellas and wooden deck chairs to portable gazebos, Tabone Direct is the one-stop-shop for all your summer needs. Social distancing doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy the sun from the comfort of our own homes and whether you’re a garden lover or pool-side lounger, Tabone Direct has something for everyone. Outdoor Shading With summer comes the scorching sun which also comes with the need for plenty of shade to keep you and your skin safe. Tabone Direct offers a wide and varied range of affordable readymade shading systems, including manual and motorised awnings starting from as cheap as €325.

They even have a cool range of umbrellas categorised according to their suitability – perfect if you want to relax on your rooftop and watch the world go by without getting burned or simply read in peace in your backyard as a light breeze cools your face.

For those looking to do the above with some company, Tabone Direct has a dedicated project department for high-end pergola shading systems that can guide on their various heavy-duty pergolas to act as your ultimate sun protector – starting at just €2,999. If your garden has ample space, these are certainly worth checking out.

If you’re after something more intricate, Tabone Direct has a wide range of gazebos on offer, which will provide you with a place to rest outdoors with the added benefit of making your garden look even more beautiful. The good news is you don’t have to be super-wealthy to buy one of these, with the showroom’s offers on gazebos ranging from €85 pop-ups to deluxe aluminium going for €595.

Outdoor Furniture What’s the use of shading if you don’t have a comfortable chair, or even better a full-blown lounger, to go with it? No matter whether you have a garden with a pool or a cozy backyard, some new outdoor furniture can go a long way to make your outdoor space more welcoming. Sit outside and soak up those beautiful rays of light this summer, with a sun bed, lounge chair, bench or even an outdoor sofas for maximum relaxation. Tabone Direct offers all of this starting with some simple plastic chairs as low as €3 to full-on acacia sun loungers built to endure the elements for the reasonable price of €150.

Its outdoor furniture collection also includes a selection of sturdy products from an elegant and sophisticated lounge bar to modern Aluminium Vienna dining sets. But no matter your budget, Tabone Direct’s outdoor furniture showroom has a truly endless library of items that caters for everyone.

BBQs No Maltese summer is complete without a BBQ or two, sizzling sausages and chicken wings to a crisp and taunting your neighbours with the mix of aromas. Tabone Direct offers a range of BBQs in both charcoal and gas formats, and they’re both super affordable and multi-faceted, a perfect addition for your roof or backyard. Choices range from portable BBQs starting at €11.50 to a two-burner beast for €149.95.