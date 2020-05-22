WIN: 7 Times You Wished You Could Order A Kilo Of Ice Cream Online In Malta

Summer is just around the corner ladies and gentlemen. And even though we’ve heard a million times that “it’s not going to be a normal summer”, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the hot season ahead. It’s getting hot, hot, hot and there’s one thing that comes to all our minds when the sun is blazing: a sweet, melty treat we all love to lick… Are you thinking what I’m thinking? Well, I’m thinking about ice cream, you pervert. There’s only two things that could make having an ice cream in Malta even better. The first, of course, is having more of it. Why have a small cup of ice cream when you could have a whole kilo? Consider me sold. The second is being able to have it whenever and wherever you’d like. And if you’re a real Maltese citizen, you’ve found yourself wishing these two could be a reality in at least these seven scenarios.

1. At the beach (duh) Picture it. You’re at the beach, you’re dehydrated, salty, sweaty and there’s only one thing you’re thinking about: a bottomless pit of ice-cream. But on that one day you decided to head down, the ice-cream truck just isn’t there. Solution? Ice-cream delivery.

2. In a heatwave (which is like, every day) We’re in Malta, where the summer season weather averages a zillion degrees. As soon as you step outside, it’s a nightmare, but having a cold treat permanently stuck to your tongue would make it all a little more worth it. So, when the summer queues for those beach gelatos start, best to be smart and order online at Sottozero The Gelato Factory.

3. A post-break-up binge Look, break-ups suck and they happen to all of us at some point. When things get really ugly and you’ve got your ugly cry face à la Kim Kardashian in front of 12 non-stop hours of Love Island, you need a huge tub of ice-cream love to fill that hole left in your heart. Trust me, it works.

4. … or a way to get back with that ex OK, maybe you don’t relate to number 3 as much. Perhaps, in this COVID-19 whirlwind, you’re thinking of getting back with that ex who’s been sending random 3am texts recently. (How convenient, right?) What if you accidentally delivered way too much ice-cream for one person to their house? Then they’ll have to invite you over to share and… the rest is history. You’re welcome.

5. Pre-exam stress Even though school’s been cancelled for a while, some of us are still having to face exam stress. And with all that’s going on around the world, you definitely deserve as much ice-cream as you want, straight to your study incubation house.

6. Post-exam celebration And boom! You made it! In a pandemic, even! How are you going to celebrate? Un poco gelato, per favore.

7. When you want to make a big ass ice cream sandwich OK, perhaps this isn’t as universal as the rest, but imagine a kilo worth of ice-cream between two massive cookies. Imagine eating it with the sun on your face. Imagine the brain freeze and resulting sugar coma. Worth it? I think so.

Now that I’ve got your imagination in the right place, what if I told you ice-cream deliveries in Malta and Gozo are actually a thing now? Well, you’ll be happy to know Sottozero The Gelato Factory have propelled us into the future, with their new online delivery and pick up options.

With over 30 flavours to choose from, the beloved ice cream company has got everyone covered, from your fussy young sibling with the classic varieties (vanilla doesn’t have to be a bad thing), to some more extravagant takes on the cold treat, like Ħelwa Tat-Tork. And boy they got options: lactose-free, gluten free and even sugar free gelato! Seriously, there’s something for everyone. They haven’t been shortlisted for their gelatos for nothing. All your ice-cream dreams can still come true – just hit up their fresh new website and get clicking! From there, you can place an order for delivery, which will be done every Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Or, if you’d rather pick it up yourself, just place an order between 8am and 11pm and get ready to say goodbye to queues forever. And listen, if ice-cream isn’t your vibe, they’ve got other Italian classics prepared fresh daily: from croissants to ciambelle, macelle and the icon that stands alone, cannoli.