Buy, Sell Or Gift It! Malta’s Latest Online Store Has Got Us All Covered During Lockdown

With practically everything on lockdown, businesses must look for new ways to adapt and sell their products and customers must find new places to shop! This is no easy task but one that can reap many benefits in the long run. One good thing that has come out of this pandemic is the realisation that pretty much everything can be done online now – to the benefit of the consumer and business’ alike. We’ve all had the luxury of ordering off Amazon but Malta now has its very own e-commerce store.

On It is a Malta-based online store catering to all consumer needs, from kitchen appliances to board games and beauty products to electrical appliances. The future of buying is online and with On It, customers can expect to order securely and have their products delivered to their doorstep quickly. Not only that, but the store also has dedicated online customer care, a 14-day return policy and free deliveries for anything over €25. And the store couldn’t have launched at a better time.

Mother’s Day is around the corner and nothing’s sweeter than some flower and beauty gifts delivered to them on that special day.

From greeting cards to Maltese printed cushions & mugs and home fragrances to cooking accessories and more, On It is the online store you need to be shopping this Mother’s Day…

…and any other day really. You could be looking for a DIY Birthday Kit to surprise a family member with a quarantine-style mini birthday do or a pick-me-up purchase for that rainy day. They’ve even got stuff to keep kids entertained like boardgames, books and toys! and remember – every time you place an order with On it someone from their team does a little celebratory dance at home. Cute. There’s also something to be said about helping local businesses and people too.

Buying online has never been easier and the same can be said about selling too.

On It not only caters to consumer needs, but to businesses too, by providing a platform for local enterprises to sell their products online… and it’s super easy to set up. You don’t have to be a tech whiz to set up your business online, you just need to be On It. The platform is designed in a way that businesses can be up and running in just five minutes – with no hidden fees and a secure payment system to put your mind at ease.