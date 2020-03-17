WIN: Staying Indoors? Wine Not! This Maltese Site Delivers Alcohol Straight To Your Door In One Hour Or Less

Everyone may be locking themselves inside now that the coronavirus has come but that doesn’t mean the fun has to completely stop. In fact, with Onehourwines the fun can never stop. Delivered to your doorstep in one hour or less! But that’s not exactly true. In actual fact, Onehourwines tends to deliver in more like 30 minutes or less, but that doesn’t have the same ring to it, does it? If they do go over the 60-minute mark then they’ll make up for it by offering you a 10% discount on your next order.

But they’re never late because they know we want wine and we want it now.

And if you’re living in any of these areas well, you’re in luck. Onehourwines delivers to these localities… Attard, Lija, Mosta, Paola, Qormi, Floriana, Madliena, Marsa, Msida, Naxxar, Balzan, Pembroke, Pieta, Santa Venera, San Ġwann, Senglea, Sliema, St Julian’s, Swieqi, Tal-Ibragg, Ta Xbiex, Birkirkara, Valletta, Maghtab, Birguma, Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, Mensija, Iklin, Luqa, Birgu, Tarxien, Żebbuġ, Gharghur, Gżira, Ħamrun, Kappara and Kalkara. 25% off your next order. Drastic times call for drastic measures and Onehourwines wants you to be prepared, that’s why they’re also giving you the chance to slash 25% off your next order when you use the code ‘LOVINWINE‘ when ordering through their website.

There has never been a better time to stay at home with your friends and family, put together a nice cheese board and turn on the telly while cracking open a 1995 Sauvignon Blanc. Onehourwines also delivers snacks and nibbles too like bruschetta, roasted peanuts and oatcakes that pair perfectly with the evening. But there’s more than one occasion where this wine delivery service comes in handy. Being open from 10 am to 10 pm on the weekdays and 11 am to 10:30 pm on the weekends does have its advantages and Onehourwines can come in handy whether you’re late for a dinner party, need some liquid-courage before a date or even if you need to unwind with your friends after a long day of studying.

WIN: Tag someone you’d share a bottle of wine with in the Facebook comment section of this post to win a €30 voucher code to be used on Onehourwines. When an apocalypse is around the corner, there’s only one thing that you really need to stock up on, alcohol. And with Onehourwines, you’re not limited to red and white grapes alone. The store sells everything from Aperol to Isle of Harris Gin and Kopparberg to Punk IPA. That means there’s plenty to chose from and plenty of self-quarantine fun to be had! Tag someone who needs to know about this.

