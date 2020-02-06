WIN A Romantic Date In Gozo: 9 Reasons Why This Seaside Restaurant Makes For the Perfect Valentine’s Date

When it comes to food experiences that you won’t be forgetting any time soon, one beautifully-located restaurant on Malta’s sister island may be offering some of the top cuisine on any part of the archipelago. one80‘s Gozo location in Mġarr Harbour is a testament to love and passion that the team have for good service and great food. But the picturesque location is more than just pleasant on the eyes – here are 9 reasons you need to visit one80 in Gozo ASAP.

1. It is perfectly located and has gorgeous views Situated just a stone’s throw away from the Gozo ferry, one80 is extremely convenient for anyone from Malta who wants to leave their cars behind in Ċirkewwa and avoid the toll when returning home. Their terrace overlooks the iconic Mġarr marina and is cosily heated, which means you can sit outside any time of year.

Enjoy the view with a delicious drink.

2. one80 offers free transfers to and from the restaurant for guests based in Gozo If you live in or are staying in Gozo, one80 can actually chauffeur you to and from the restaurant for free. No parking woes, no hassling about who the designated driver will be and no fear that it will burn a hole in your pocket. Up to four people can benefit from this after 6pm so make sure to contact the restaurant ahead of time to ensure the service is available on the day.

3. And the decor and romantic ambience of the place will create that special atmosphere. If you’re looking for romantic, you needn’t look further than one80. You might even run into that special someone… or someone special, like some of Malta’s most popular artists.

4. And we haven’t even looked at the delectable dishes yet. Just check out this olive oil-poached lobster claw, sea urchin broth, Gillardeau oyster and herb crumbs – superb!

A modern take on some classic dishes.

5. …or this beautiful wild seabass fillet. Basted in fenugreek butter, it is served with octopus stew and seasonal vegetables.

Fresh as can be.

6. Vegetarians are well-catered for too. Feast your eyes on this five-star vegetarian dish, a broad bean panna cotta with a cashew mousse, Jerusalem artichoke chips and puffed tapioca

Who ever said vegetarians cannot enjoy fine dining?

7. And who can forget dessert? This dark Valrhona chocolate loaf, Gianduja chocolate ice cream, fresh strawberry in a chocolate crumble is the stuff of dreams.

Beautiful, isn't it?

8. They’ve whipped up an incredible Valentine’s Day menu with dishes that will only be available on the day. Lime and chilli crab cakes, pulled beef cheeks agnolotti, venison loin with king oyster mushrooms and chilli dark chocolate sauce, orange and chocolate macarons… that’s just a taster of the delectable meals on offer this 14th of February. So make sure you book in advance and eat to your heart’s content.

9. Best of all, they are open all day so people can stop for cocktails, drinks and snacks on the terrace whenever they please. If you’re running on a tight schedule or have several commitments on the day, then don’t worry because one80 is open from noon till late at night. Sit down to a hearty meal, pass by for snacks or treat yourself and your significant other to some cocktails as the sun sets. You can even book a table ahead of time by following this one easy link.

