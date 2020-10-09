د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WIN: Guess The Drink Brands To Win €100 Worth Of Wines And Spirits In Malta

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

All those late nights out at the pub can finally be put to good use, ‘cause today we’re going to be testing just how well you know your boozy beverages – and we’ve got one hell of a prize up for grabs!

The rules are simple. We’re going to be showing you pictures of some alcohols that One Hour Wines’ stock and sell, and all you have to do is guess their names; but there’s a catch.

 

The alcohols’ brand names have been erased, so it’s up to you to tap into your inner beverage-connoisseur!

Now, about that prize.

As soon as you partake in this quiz, you will be in the running to win €100 of store credit from One Hour Wines – easily one of Malta’s fastest drinks delivery service.

But enough talking – let’s get quizzing!

powered by Typeform

This up-and-coming company hit the scene earlier this year, and to be honest, we don’t know how we would have made it through lockdown without them. These guys sell any drink you could ever think of – from gin and wine to ciders and mixers – as well as ice and a selection of snacks…and they vow to deliver in less than an hour!

With Malta-wide delivery and late opening hours, it’s pretty much always time for One Hour Wines.

So whether you urgently need a few bottles of wine for that dinner party you’re hosting or just a couple of bottles of tasty liquor to satisfy your nightcap craving – you know where to look.

 

Convenience is practically this company’s middle name.

One Hour Wines has two whole sections dedicated solely to chilled drinks and cocktail sets, and now we’re all kind of tempted to turn our kitchen into a makeshift bar. Cool, right?

How well did you fare? Let us know in the comment section

READ NEXT: This iGaming Company Reveals Some Of The Most Popular Games In Malta

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK