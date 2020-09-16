From Gżira With Love! Summer Is Nearly Over And We Are Happy That It Comes With Super Sales

Summer’s coming to an abrupt end and we’re not entirely sure how we should be feeling… while summer meant days by the beach and sipping on cocktails, it also brought on some sky-high electricity bills (thanks, AC). On the other hand, autumn might be bringing some well-needed cool weather and rain, but that also means we’re going to have to withstand flooded roads for the next couple of months – but it’s not all bad when you really take a moment to look around. If there’s one thing we all love, it’s a good sale, and OK Home has once again come through with some ridiculously good discounts on a whole range of household products.

This store’s September sale will not only see some product’s prices get slashed by half (yes, you read that right) but all of their lights in stock are also going at a 20% discount. It’d truly be a shame to miss out. But before you get hella overwhelmed browsing through OK Home’s practically never-ending range of products – here are some of our favourite items on offer. 1. Designer light fixtures

From basic-priced downlights for your home office, to designer branded fixtures guaranteed to elevate your space, OK Home’s wide range of recessed lighting products will improve any space you can think of. 2. Sleek pendants and chandeliers

If you thought you couldn’t buy luxury at a decent price, these products are here to prove you wrong. OK Home’s never-ending list of whacky and wonderful pendants and chandeliers will make your boring sitting room feel like a five-star lounge. 3. Nifty table and floor lamps

Pretty much everyone’s got a desk or floor lamp at their house, but that doesn’t mean you should settle for something that looks just average. Get your hands on some modern-looking lamps and kick your house furnishing game up a notch. 4. Outdoor wall lights

Sunday pool days might be a thing of the past, now that rain and thunderstorms are aplenty, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a nice cuppa in the garden on a breezy evening. Check out OK Home’s range of outdoor lights to keep your breezy nights nice and bright. 5. A contemporary bedroom set

OK Home’s ‘Detroit Bedroom Set’ comes with a bed, wardrobe, chest and night cabinets for just €1,800 – that’s half of its previous price of €3,600. The set’s contemporary style will have you feeling like a stylish New York hipster – and boy are we here for it. 6. Stylish switch sets

A switch is the sort of thing people take for granted – but OK Home’s here to tell you that you really shouldn’t. The sets of ‘Trendi’ switches they have on offer look borderline futuristic and are a perfect little addition to any modern home out there. These bad boys also come at a 15% discount – just in case you needed another reason to buy them. 7. Colourful armchairs

Winter weather might be bleak – but your furniture certainly doesn’t have to be. Check out OK Home’s extensive and colourful range of armchairs, dining chairs and lounge chairs and you’ll certainly find something that tickles your fancy. 8. Super affordable BBQs

Starting from just €149, OK Home’s offering a crazy selection of barbecues at even crazier prices. The ‘3 Burner Gas Grill’ barbecue they’ve got on offer will undoubtedly cook up a mean steak without breaking the bank. 9. Vertical gardens

This might sound like some gravity-defying technology from an alien planet but rest assured, it’s some purely ornamental decor. Starting from just €50, OK Home’s vertical gardens are a perfect solution to upgrading any of your outdoor spaces. 10. Home ornaments and accessories

From miniature Greek god busts to a whole selection of artificial plants, this section’s perfect for anyone looking to give their home a bit of oomph. A good chunk of these products have also had their prices slashed – so be sure to check them out! 11. Cool ceiling fans

It might be September, but let’s face it, we’re going to keep using our fans well into the end of 2020 – so why not do it in style? OK Home’s ceiling fans start from the crazy price of €99; keeping cool has never been more affordable. 12. Comfortable outdoor furniture

Nothing really beats a sunny autumn day, where it’s neither too hot or cold. So when that day comes, you better be prepared to make the most of it with OK Home’s never-ending list of comfortable and affordable outdoor furniture. 13. Awesome awnings

Come on, summer 2021 isn’t that far away. Defend yourself and your home from the sun’s scorching rays by getting your hands on an awning from OK Home – you’ll thank us next year. 14. Snug sofas

Picture this: it’s pouring outside, you’ve got your favourite series playing, and you’re snuggled up on the sofa with your significant other. Kick your snuggling game up a notch with one of OK Home’s super stylish sofas. 15. Whacky wallpaper

Painting your walls is so last year. The wallpapers available from OK Home range from the downright luxurious to the wonderfully whacky. You know you want it. Has all this got you craving a bit of a home makeover?