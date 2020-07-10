WATCH: Local Legend Neil Agius Opens Up About His Sicily-Malta Swim

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few weeks, you must know who Neil Agius is.

This superhero swimmer not only committed to swimming all the way from Sicily to Malta, but vowed to do it for a worthy cause – #Waveofchange. This is a movement seeking to rid Malta from single-use toxic plastics by bringing together athletes, swimmers, and environmentalists to raise awareness about this problematic material.

Let’s face it. Making it through this gargantuan task is no easy feat.

Put a couple of jellyfish stings and a few bouts of exhaustion into the mix, and it’s safe to say that it’s one of the hardest challenges the human body can undertake.

Lovin Malta caught up with Neil Agius to get some insider information about what his Sicily-Malta swim truly entailed, and it’s safe to say that our respect for him just shot up through the roof.