Stuck In But Stunning: Lovin Malta’s Got A Special 15% Discount Code For This Online Beauty Store

With ‘non-essential’ business closed amid the COVID-19 crsis, we’re all left without our usual means to get pampered in the hands of our favorite beauty professionals. Luckily, MyBeautyHacks has got all your favorite beauty brands in one place. From skincare to makeup, this Maltese-owned platform is your new channel for beauty in the time of COVID-19. This means that besides stocking up on your favorite products or discovering something new, you’ll also be supporting independent Maltese business, delivered straight to your door in no time. #responsiblecitizen To get you started, My Beauty Hacks is offering all Lovin Malta readers 15% off their first purchase with code: LovinMalta And with that said, here are some beauty hacks for your time indoors, because hey, this is the perfect time to reinvent yourself for when going outside is a thing we do again.

Take this time to give your skin a well-deserved break While spending time indoors may not be everyone’s favorite thing, take this time to nurture your skin, it will definitely thank you for it. My Beauty Hack’s has got your back, with luxurious skin-care sets to keep your skin baby smooth just in time for Summer. Plus, all this time inside means you’re not as exposed to the harsh chemicals from Malta’s pollution, meaning the odds are in your favour for the clearest skin you’ve ever had. #thankyoucorona Check out this Instant Glow Peel-off Mask to feel instantly luxurious.

Or experiment with unique make-up looks you don’t usually wear, à la Sosa! View this post on Instagram Don’t worry, be purple ????????????????????‍????????????????????????‍♀️☂️???? #Purple #PurpleHair A post shared by Sarah Zerafa (@sosazerafa) on Apr 2, 2020 at 3:05am PDT

Black lipstick? Red mascara? Why not. No one is going to see you for the time being, so you can take this time to completely revamp your beauty style and up your game with some YouTube tutorials that would give any local influencer a run for their money. #tryit This soft eyeliner in Ocean Mist blue by GOSH is oh my gosh!

And men, its time you took care of your skin too It’s 2020, so no more excuses – besides, since when did taking care of yourself become exclusive to women? If you don’t know where to begin, My Beauty Hacks have a whole category for men: from moisturizers to beard care to face masks – welcome to the glorious world of self-care. Try this SHISEIDO ‘s Hydro Master Gel for ultimate hydration.

And if you’ve got a quarantine partner, have a self-care sesh together with these super facial masks We are all starting to blank on what to do alone at home with our loved ones and a spa day in sounds wonderful. Quality time and essential de-stressing is exactly what the doctor ordered to combat quarantine. Rejuvenate with this Super Food Berry Boost Mask from Elemis.