Dejjem #1! Spoil Your Mum With This Special Gift Delivered Straight To Her Door

Showing your appreciation to the human being who brought you into this world and took care of you as you blossomed into an adult obviously shouldn’t be limited to only one day of the year… but when Mother’s Day shows up, why not take it up a notch? Just because a global pandemic has left us spending most of our time indoors doesn’t mean we shouldn’t still be able to celebrate our favourite people in a special way. And the best part is, keeping the tradition alive doesn’t come at any cost to safety. This year, show her how important she is with a gift as precious as her, courtesy of Malta’s super stylish and exclusive 202 Jewellery.

Shops all over the island might still be closed, but 202’s jewellery experts are here to help you find the perfect gift for your marvellous mama’, and they’re even offering discounts alongside the range of options to do your shopping. Ma’, get ready for a super surprise!

With gift sets that start at only €89, your mother’s new favourite piece of jewellery is just a click away. But that’s not all; if you purchase one of the Mother’s Day gift packages, 202 Jewellery will even deliver to your mummy’s door for free! That’s right, choose from one of their awesome brands – Christina Jewelry & Watches, Bering Time & Jewellery, Hot Diamonds or Emozioni – and round it all off with a free delivery for your special lifegiver. 202 Jewellery will make sure your present screams, “Grazzi ma’, inħobbok”… and that’s thanks to the gift’s inside and out. A special packaging with a sentimental quote sticker will meet your mum at the doorstep and let her know how special she is, along with a speical personalised message just for her. And that’s before she even opens her present!

The best part about getting your mum a special gift from 202 Jewellery is just how easy it all is. Check out the massive inventory on their Facebook and Instagram pages, or check out the exclusive Christina Jewelry & Watches jewellery range for something specific that'll definitely tickle your fancy… but that's just the tip of the customer-serving iceberg.

If you’d like some extra help with picking out that extra special piece, 202 Jewellery has dedicated experts waiting for your message or call. Reach them by sending them a private message here, an email to gifts@202jewellery.com or by telephone on 27 202 202 (there’s your number you won’t be forgetting any time soon). 202’s expert salespeople are there to assist and will make sure your mum gets the awesome gift she deserves!