Malta’s ICT Agency Just Got A Massive Rebrand And We’re Shook

Picture this. You casually walk into the office after a relaxing weekend, only to find that the company you work for looks completely different. Sounds like something straight out of a dream, right? Well, that’s what happened to MITA employees earlier today.

But before we get into the specifics of MITA’s awesome initiative, here’s all you need to know about this Agency. MITA, short for Malta Information Technology Agency, is basically the digital powerhouse for all government-affiliated entities. This agency supplies the government with all the hardware and software needed to keep it running smoothly. So from laptops and back-ups to digital security and implementing ICT strategies – these guys do it all.

Now, back to the rebrand. MITA has completely freshened up both its brand and its website, and it’s never looked better. This brand’s assets make it look fresher than ever whilst also maintaining MITA’s sleek, professional, and striking nature.

But MITA’s new logo isn’t just about the looks. The swanky new logo style and design is about venturing into the brave new future, representing the agency’s journey from its decorated history. Talk about multi-tasking. MITA’s assets happen to go hand-in-hand with its three pillars for a so-called ‘digital future’ – shaping the digital future, supporting the digital future, and securing the digital future. So basically, MITA’s pretty much in charge of Malta’s digital future – or better yet, our digital future (that also happens to be the agency’s tag line).

Curious to learn more about this company’s services? Sit back, and get ready for a long night of reading, ‘cause there’s a whole lot of services MITA offers. Infrastructure, programming, and security are just a couple of the top-notch solutions offered by this agency.