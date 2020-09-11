The Premier League Is Back And Maltese Football Fanatics Are Gearing Up For A Great Betting Season

It’s that time of the year that all football fans have been waiting for – that’s right, the Premier League is back!



The top tier British league is without a doubt one of the most exhilarating and competitive sporting events in the world and all eyes will be on the UK this weekend as Week One commences with some exhilarating games that are bound to set the tone for the season.

And it all starts with Liverpool FC v Leeds United.

The reigning Premier League champions will go head-to-head with the promoted Leeds United, who are returning to the EPL after a 16-year drought.

And The Peacocks couldn’t make more of a statement that this is where they belong than bagging a win against Liverpool. It’s the matchup to keep an eye out for tomorrow.

Of course, the Premier League is full of exciting matchups and tomorrow is no different with Arsenal opening their season against derby rivals Fulham and West Ham facing off against Newcastle.

Football is the talk of the town this weekend and Sunday will also see its fair share of EPL matches including Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton FC.

Everton, who just signed James Rodríguez, will have their work cut out for them against a feisty José Mourinho and his elite Tottenham side.

But this is the Premier League which means underdogs are meant to shine and favourites are here to fall…

But if you’re a football fanatic, then you’ve got the season figured out already… don’t you?

