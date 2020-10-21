This Massive Casino Tournament Has A Whopping €60,000 Grand Prize For Malta’s Players

If you’re feeling lucky and are looking for some fun, then listen up, because there’s a new tournament on the horizons. Playson’s Solar Escape is awaiting you along with a grand prize of €60,000 which can be all yours when you play over on Meridianbet… and it might just be the easiest tournament you’ll participate in, ever. The tournament is on its way and bettors are already climbing to the top for a chance to win that €60,000 cash cow.

All you have to do is play one of the following qualifying Playson games over on Meridianbet to advance up the leaderboard. And you advance by accumulating points which are obtained according to how much you bet on each of these qualifying games – check out the point system below. 3 Fruits Win: 10 Lines; Burning Wins: Classic 5 Lines; Diamond Wins: Hold And Win; Solar Temple, Sunny Fruits, Pearl Beauty: Hold And Win; Buffalo Power: Hold And Win; Book Of Gold: Multichance, Solar King and Solar Queen.

Each €1 you wager equates to 100 points (bonus bets don’t count) and the top players will leave with some extra cash in their pocket – nice! The best thing is, there’s no minimum bet! And there’s plenty to be won… in fact, there will be a total of 250 winners!