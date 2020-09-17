Malta’s Casino Players Have A Shot At Winning €10,000 Thanks To This Easygoing Online Tournament 

If you’re bold, brave and ready to bet, then this online league is perfect for you. The Playson Legends tournament is currently taking place over on Meridianbet across a select few participating online casino games and there’s a total grand prize of €60,000 up for grabs!

Up to 300 people can win as little as €50 and as much as €10,000 by participating in the Playson Legends, and signing up for the tournament is way easier than you can ever imagine. That’s because all you need to do to enter the league is make a minimum of 20 qualifying bets of €1 each (at least) in the real mode platform – which is pretty much what most online game lovers do anyways – from now until 21st September. And that’s it! From here on out, you are now officially in the Playson League and in the race to win €10,000!

But don’t think of it that way. Instead, think of it as your casual casino hobby with the potential of an added bonus. For every win throughout the promotion period, your total score will go up on the leaderboard (which you can track as you play). Your qualifying bets count towards your overall score too which means you can have a real head start. Points are calculated as multiples of 10 of your winnings. So if you win €10 on your €1 bet, you’ll get 100 points… easy! Playson Legends can be played across several select games on Meridianbet with a €1 bet qualifier. If you’re ready to win, hop on one of these games below and get cracking! Rise of Egypt Deluxe, Buffalo Power: Hold and Win, Sunny Fruits: Hold and Win, Pearl Beauty: Hold and Win, Solar Queen, Solar Temple, Burning Wins: Classic Five Lines, Book of Gold: Multichance, Diamond Wins: Hold and Win and Vikings Fortune: Hold and Win.