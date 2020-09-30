Malta Prepares For An Exhilarating NBA Final Featuring The LA Lakers And Miami Heat

It’s been a season of uncertainty, heartbreak, drama and the unexpected but we’ve finally made it to the NBA finals and things couldn’t be more fun.

The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Miami Heat this weekend in a final series that no one could’ve predicted…ever.

But that’s what makes the game so fun! Because nobody would have expected the fifth seed Miami Heat to make it this far, taking down the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and many others in their playoff bubble…

… and we can expect plenty of buckets and action to close off the 2019/2020 season.

It’s the classic story of the underdogs and we’d love to see the Heat go all the way and be crowned NBA champions.

It would have been crazy to think that Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler would make it to the NBA finals a year ago. But in a year full of surprises, it kind of makes sense.

The Heat has its biggest hurdle yet ahead of them with a seasoned Lakers team led by one of the greatest to ever do it, Lebron James.

James might just be the best basketball playoffs player ever, having appeared in 10 final appearances over the span of his illustrious career.

That means he’s appeared in more finals than 27 NBA franchises, including the Heat.

Let’s also not forget that the last time the Heat made it to the finals it was because of James too… so really, the odds are in favour of the seasoned veteran.

