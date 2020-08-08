From Vulnerable People To Players: This Maltese Company Is Making Sure Everyone Is Safe During The Pandemic

Charity is the greatest virtue and this local betting company has stepped up to the plate with some generous donations during the pandemic. Meridianbet has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic in the most supportive way possible – by making financial donations and procuring medical equipment to Dar Bjorn and Inspire. Nice!

In doing so, Meridianbet is helping facilitate the creation of a “Newer & Bigger Dar Bjorn” project which aims to create a safe space for people with neurological conditions. The betting company has also contributed to providing a comprehensive range of services and programmes for children and adults with a disability through the Inspire foundation. However, Meridianbet went a step further and followed up their commitment by calling upon all Maltese businesses and stakeholders to support the efforts of Inspire and Dar Bjorn in an attempt to create more awareness about these charitable organisations in our community.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all walks of life which means every bit of help counts. Meridianbet’s altruistic agenda not only extends to the vulnerable of society, but to its staff and players too. The betting company has made health and safety measures of the upmost importance by introducing the mandatory use of facemasks and hand sanitizers across its three locations in Malta – Birkirkara, San Gwann and Haz-Zabbar – with an emphasis on maintaining social distancing too.