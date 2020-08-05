Fruity Madness! Malta’s Players Have A New Online Slot Game With 100 Lines To Look Forward To

د . إAEDSRر . س

Lovers of online slots have a new game to join, and it’s as fruity as it is awesome.

Meridianbet has added a new game to its online platform filled with fruits, facets of fun and loads of unique features.

Imperial Fruits: 100 Lines is the betting company’s latest and proudest addition, with 100 play lines and five reeds for players to get stuck into.

And with a five-reel filled with fruity animations, it might just be the most fun game on Meridianbet site. 

The most significant features that set Imperial Fruits aside are the Scatter and Stacked Wild options.

Stacked Wild features a royal crown symbol that has the ability to appear across a reel, giving you the ability to move the fruits in position to your liking.

On the other hand, the Scatter feature is represented by a gold star or diamond which awards you prizes in addition to the pay lines.

More prizes = more fun. Now that’s a no-brainer!

What makes Imperial Fruits: 100 so unique is the user-friendly interface, creating a smooth-sailing experience for all players.

Users also have the opportunity to place max bets and auto play, adding that extra layer of fun to it all.

Meridianbet, the Malta-based betting company, has over 1,000 events and bets available on live matches. 

So whether it’s Imperial Fruits or any of the hundreds of other games, you’ll find something on there for any type of player!

With countless slot games on Meridianbet’s elaborate casino site all rearing to go, your next gaming adventure is just a click away.

