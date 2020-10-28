Clash Of The Titans: It’s Juventus Vs Barcelona And Malta Can’t Decide Which Team Will Win
Cristiano Ronaldo might be missing out on a dream fixture against Lionel Messi, but Europe’s football giants are still facing off in another exciting round of fixtures in the UEFA Champions League
It’s the clash of the titans with Barcelona heading over to Juventus for its Group G bout. However, the Italian champions will have to do without their talismanic forward Ronaldo, who is missing the match after testing positive for COVID-19.
Two matches, two unique shows.
Welcome to #JuveBarça pic.twitter.com/1fcJUuhWZ9
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 27, 2020
Barcelona is facing their own struggles. The Catalan giant has started the season slowly and are recovering from a bruising defeat to fierce rivals Real Madrid.
Both clubs have new managers in Andrea Pirlo and Ronald Koeman. They will be keen to make a major impression on the European stage.
View this post on Instagram
As things stand, Meridianbet has Barcelona as the favourite to win at odds of 2.45. Juventus are hot on their heels at odds of 2.95.
The outcome will be crucial in deciding who will take the coveted top spot in a challenging group. The Ronaldo vs Messi comparisons might have to wait, but expect a tensely fought match between two of Europe’s top clubs
Meridianbet has some great offers and odds and it’s time you took advantage of them.
The betting site has bets on exact goals, multi goals and half totals along with plenty of individual player bets and some enticing specials too including when the first goal will be scored.
The best offer of them all is that new Meridianbet customers living in Malta get an exclusive welcome bonus that requires you to only verify your account.
All you have to do is create an account, as you’d normally do, and you’ll be gifted with €10 to spend on any sports game you’d like – no strings attached.
What’s better is that if you bet within 24 hours, you’ll get another €10 to spend.
With the Champions League back in action, there isn’t a better time to get your game on!
Tag a Barcelona or Juventus fan