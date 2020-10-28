د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Clash Of The Titans: It’s Juventus Vs Barcelona And Malta Can’t Decide Which Team Will Win

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Cristiano Ronaldo might be missing out on a dream fixture against Lionel Messi, but Europe’s football giants are still facing off in another exciting round of fixtures in the UEFA Champions League

It’s the clash of the titans with Barcelona heading over to Juventus for its Group G bout. However, the Italian champions will have to do without their talismanic forward Ronaldo, who is missing the match after testing positive for COVID-19.

 

Barcelona is facing their own struggles. The Catalan giant has started the season slowly and are recovering from a bruising defeat to fierce rivals Real Madrid.

Both clubs have new managers in Andrea Pirlo and Ronald Koeman. They will be keen to make a major impression on the European stage.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

As things stand, Meridianbet has Barcelona as the favourite to win at odds of 2.45. Juventus are hot on their heels at odds of 2.95.

The outcome will be crucial in deciding who will take the coveted top spot in a challenging group. The Ronaldo vs Messi comparisons might have to wait, but expect a tensely fought match between two of Europe’s top clubs

Meridianbet has some great offers and odds and it’s time you took advantage of them.

The betting site has bets on exact goals, multi goals and half totals along with plenty of individual player bets and some enticing specials too including when the first goal will be scored.

The best offer of them all is that new Meridianbet customers living in Malta get an exclusive welcome bonus that requires you to only verify your account.

All you have to do is create an account, as you’d normally do, and you’ll be gifted with €10 to spend on any sports game you’d like – no strings attached.

What’s better is that if you bet within 24 hours, you’ll get another €10 to spend.

With the Champions League back in action, there isn’t a better time to get your game on!

Tag a Barcelona or Juventus fan

READ NEXT: WATCH: Treating The Planet Right Earned This Maltese Man A Free Kayak

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK