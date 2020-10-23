El Clasico! Two Spanish Giants Go Head-To-Head And Malta’s Football Fans Have A Lot To Bet On

One of the biggest sporting rivalries is set to take place this weekend with football fanatics across the world analysing and preparing for the epic 90-minute showdown. It’s El Clasico!

Real Madrid will travel to Camp Nou where they’ll meet their arch-rivals Barcelona for one of the most anticipated football games of the year. And despite having been crowned the winners of the previous two El Clasicos, this is shaping up to be a close match in what has become an evenly matched rivalry. While home-field advantage doesn’t count for much in 2020, Meridianbet has Barcelona as the favourites at odds of 2.10. On the other hand, away team Real Madrid stands at odds of 3.45.

The past and present of @FCBarcelona! ???????????? Which Barça player has been the most impressive in #ElClasico? ????❤️#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/Lpw2Mz3xdt — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) October 20, 2020

Despite the odds stacking in favour of Barcelona, a deeper delve into the numbers tells a different tale. The 245th match between the two Spanish giants sees both teams coming in with 96 wins each, meaning one will take the lead over the other following the final whistle.

Goals are expected to be scored, with the 2.5 goals over going at odds of just 1.68, and we might finally see Barcelona net their first goal in three games with Meridianbet having both teams to score at odds of 1.61. Real Madrid has fared well in El Clasico since losing Cristiano Ronaldo but Lionel Messi is still the man to keep an eye on with bookies predicting him to score with the lowest odds of the bunch at 4.80.