د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

El Clasico! Two Spanish Giants Go Head-To-Head And Malta’s Football Fans Have A Lot To Bet On

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

One of the biggest sporting rivalries is set to take place this weekend with football fanatics across the world analysing and preparing for the epic 90-minute showdown.

It’s El Clasico!

Real Madrid will travel to Camp Nou where they’ll meet their arch-rivals Barcelona for one of the most anticipated football games of the year.

And despite having been crowned the winners of the previous two El Clasicos, this is shaping up to be a close match in what has become an evenly matched rivalry. 

While home-field advantage doesn’t count for much in 2020, Meridianbet has Barcelona as the favourites at odds of 2.10. On the other hand, away team Real Madrid stands at odds of 3.45.

Despite the odds stacking in favour of Barcelona, a deeper delve into the numbers tells a different tale.

The 245th match between the two Spanish giants sees both teams coming in with 96 wins each, meaning one will take the lead over the other following the final whistle.

Goals are expected to be scored, with the 2.5 goals over going at odds of just 1.68, and we might finally see Barcelona net their first goal in three games with Meridianbet having both teams to score at odds of 1.61.

Real Madrid has fared well in El Clasico since losing Cristiano Ronaldo but Lionel Messi is still the man to keep an eye on with bookies predicting him to score with the lowest odds of the bunch at 4.80.

Of course, there are many other great bets over at Meridianbet, including some specials too, but we’ll leave the analytic gurus to make their own choices based on their graphs and insider info.

And whether you’re a seasoned bettor or a novice in the industry, there’s so much on offer at Meridianbet. 

That’s because Meridianbet has an amazing welcome bonus for anyone new signing up!

If you register with the promo code malta10 you’ll get a €10 bonus without any conditions and if you deposit within the first 24 hours, you’ll get an additional €10 more!

A bonus of €20? Yes, please!

Tag a football fan

READ NEXT: WATCH: Malta’s Historically Rich Landmarks Got Some Well-Needed TLC In Massive Restoration Project

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK