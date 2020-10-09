Records, Races And The Return To Nürburgring! This Is One F1 Weekend Malta Doesn’t Want To Miss

د . إAEDSRر . س

It is set to be a historic weekend at Nürburgring with Lewis Hamilton poised to break a long-standing Formula 1 record at the Eifel Grand Prix. 

The man behind the Mercedes wheel is once again the favourite heading into the weekend but his recent misfortune at the Russian Grand Prix has put some doubts on his ability to finish on top to tie Michael Schumacher’s incredible feat of 91 F1 wins.

Hamilton came in third on the podium following penalties incurred for illegal practice starts.

He was bested by Redbull’s Max Verstappen and fellow teammate Valtteri Bottas, two talented drivers who will be looking to repeat their recent success in Germany this weekend. 

The Schuhmacher name has also made headlines this week.

It’s been 20 years since Michael Schumacher won his first championship with Ferrari, the same weekend when his son, Mick Schumacher, would be making his F1 debut.

Unfortunately, that didn’t pan out due to bad weather but the Schumacher’s will still be on the track this weekend on the helmet of Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel – who is also the last driver to have won at Nürburgring.

For the first time in seven years, F1 drivers will be tackling the notorious and difficult Nürburgring with its 170 tight corners, about 90% of which are blind.

That’s a recipe for flare-ups, accidents and the unexpected – which makes for great TV and for some incredible betting opportunities too.

Meridianbet has the weekend covered with Hamilton coming in nice and low at odds of 1.15 followed by Bottas at 1.22 and Verstappen at 1.36 for the top three places.

All tight odds and all viable options with Sergio Perez next in line at 4.40.

You can expect an accident to happen too with Meridianbet putting the chances for a safety car to make an appearance down to 1.35.

These are just a few of the odds you can find over at Meridianbet for this week’s big Eifel Grand Prix showdown. 

Even if you’re not into F1, this is a race you don’t want to miss out on with the possibility of Hamilton edging one step closer to beating Schumacher’s historic record. 

Meridianbet also has an exclusive welcome bonus for new players residing in Malta which includes a €10 free bonus upon registering.

And if you deposit within the first 24 hours, you’ll get another €10 free bonus!

