Records, Races And The Return To Nürburgring! This Is One F1 Weekend Malta Doesn’t Want To Miss

It is set to be a historic weekend at Nürburgring with Lewis Hamilton poised to break a long-standing Formula 1 record at the Eifel Grand Prix.

The man behind the Mercedes wheel is once again the favourite heading into the weekend but his recent misfortune at the Russian Grand Prix has put some doubts on his ability to finish on top to tie Michael Schumacher’s incredible feat of 91 F1 wins.

Hamilton came in third on the podium following penalties incurred for illegal practice starts.

He was bested by Redbull’s Max Verstappen and fellow teammate Valtteri Bottas, two talented drivers who will be looking to repeat their recent success in Germany this weekend.

The Schuhmacher name has also made headlines this week.

It’s been 20 years since Michael Schumacher won his first championship with Ferrari, the same weekend when his son, Mick Schumacher, would be making his F1 debut.

Unfortunately, that didn’t pan out due to bad weather but the Schumacher’s will still be on the track this weekend on the helmet of Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel – who is also the last driver to have won at Nürburgring.