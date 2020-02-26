Racer Or Surfer, This Maltese Company Has The Speed For Your Need

Malta has a new mobile data plan that covers all your needs. Whether you’re a social media surfer or a hardcore mobile gamer, Melita is now offering a lucrative array of mobile packages that will cater to everyone with a mobile device… and they’re a steal.

All plans are on a dedicated 4.5G network which comes with the promise of low ping and high reliability meaning you’ll never have to worry about buffering or refreshing your feed ever again.

Out with the old, in with the new, here’s what’s on offer:

The Surfer plan offers the luxury of having all your daily mobile needs looked after at the price of only €25 per month. From web-browsing to Google Maps, from Spotify to social media, you won’t break a sweat thinking about all that data you’re eating up and the dreaded automatic text message that tells you you’ve run out (one week into the month).

But if you’re looking for more, they’ll give you more.

Everything is better in HD and the Streamer package offers exactly that. In addition to all the perks of Surfer, Streamer also comes with the crispy clear live streams, HD videos and the future of all communication, video chat. So much more for just an extra €5 per month. Perfect for anyone who relies on their phone for everyday functionality.

Last, but by far not least, is the Racer package and it’s fast.

With great power comes great responsibility and the Racer packages offer all that and more. From the hardcore mobile gamer to the twitch streamer, the business entrepreneur to the social influencer, this package not only covers the needs of the modern person but it provides you with the best functions around. The ability to play games at incredibly low latency, stream videos in 4K and even load up an AR simulation are just some of the added features that make the €35 it costs totally worth it.

But there’s so much more than just endless data.

No matter what package you choose, Melita packages include an incredible foundation of features, each coming with endless calls and SMSes as well as various degrees of roaming EU data. Long gone are the days when you had to turn off your data abroad!

