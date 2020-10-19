Cut Your Business Costs In Malta By Getting The Perfect Telecom Package

As Malta starts returning to some form of normality, businesses are facing the question of how they should adjust their operations. There’s certainly a lot to think about right now, but if you’re a business owner, one thing you thankfully shouldn’t worry too much about is your Internet package. Melita Business has rolled out a set of telecom packages, extremely flexible and practically tailor-made to suit your particular needs – and if they’re not 100% right you can talk to the team for a tailor-made solution. Whether you’re a self-employed trader or the owner of a large corporation, Melita Business has recommendations for which packages, services or solutions could suit your business and has laid them out in an easy-to-read format. So here’s what’s on offer:

Internet is a crucial necessity in this day and age, but if you’re self-employed, the chances are you’ll have to consume less internet than other businesses. Whether you’re a lawyer, mechanic, hairdresser, architect or any kind of self-employed person, Melita is offering you a phone business plan which comes with unlimited calls and texts and 10 GB data a month, as well as Internet for your office and a starter TV package with Maltese and Italian channels.

If you own a small office, or a business that employs fewer than 11 people (a great example we have here is from a popular Barber Shop), Melita Business is offering super-fast mobile plans for your staff and internet with guaranteed speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps. You can also opt for a TV package, as well as a cloud-based PBX telephony system. This system eliminates the PBX equipment from your building, making it less cumbersome and drastically reducing costs in the process. It also comes with a range of features such as call forwarding, voicemail to email, front-door intercom functions, call extensions and queuing, conference calling and do not disturb notifications. All in all a perfect addition to any small team.

Nowadays, free WiFi has become essential for cafés, restaurants and bars, with people often wanting to remain connected to the grid while they wait to be served. Melita Business WiFi not only provides a strong signal all across your establishment, but also offers you the chance to create a customised landing page to collect your customers’ details with their consent to be contacted when they access your WiFi. By tapping into Melita Sports, you will be able to broadcast international live sports events, from the Premier League and La Liga to Formula 1 and Wimbledon (when it returns), from your premises. Of course, the package also comes along with unlimited calls and texts, as well as 10GB data a month.

As hotels and guest houses around the island reopen to a new normal, Melita Business is offering a package specifically catered for their needs. Melita will install top-of-the-range TV sets inside guests’ rooms and allow you, as the property owner, to centrally control what content is displayed when guests switch on their TVs. You will also be able to create a TV user interface, which your guests can navigate to find more details about your hotel. Of course, fast and secure WiFi across your hotel, accessible through individual guest passwords, is also on offer.

From government entities and schools to large retail outlets, this is quite a broad category and Melita Business makes it clear that their packages can and will be tailored according to the business in question. However, in general, their package for corporations includes everything from fast internet and high-tech infrastructure to business mobile plans, cloud PBX telephony systems, and data centres – ranging from the simple to the extensive. You will also benefit from strict service-level agreements and a specialist one-stop-shop that will take care of everything related to the installation of the product.

Whether you run a franchise of restaurants, offices or retail outlets, Melita Business allows you to connect your branches together over fibre, of course customisable according to the size and needs of your business. If your franchise includes a branch in another European country, you can also make use of Melita’s telecoms partners to connect it to your Maltese branches. Of course, there are also options to add fibre internet at speeds up to 1,000 Mbps nationwide and multiline and cloud telephony PBX.

Truly an enticing offer in this digital age. Melita Business offers a holistic range of services for clients operating in the gaming industry, guiding people from the very first stages of the Malta Gaming Authority license application right through design, installation, and services. With a key focus on security, Melita can even provide the infrastructure needed to provide an awesome network to the four corners of the globe.

Fast and secure internet for staff and clients alike has never been this important for your company and Malta has never seen a more flexible set of business telecoms solutions than the ones rolled out by Melita Business.

