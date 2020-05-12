Calling All Business Owners In Malta: This Massive Touchless Sanitiser Is Just What Your Customers Need

In these trying times, the protection of those around you is of the utmost importance. But it’s also important to protect your livelihood and we’d do just about anything to make sure that health and safety standards are up to par. New COVID-19 measures such as mandatory hand sanitizers at every outlet are great but there’s an even better way of making sure your hands are kept germ-free. Megastore’s Clean&GO hand sanitiser machine will take your sanitising game from 99% to 100% thanks to its innovative non-contact design. It’s like magic… except it’s not because the magic is a no-contact hand sanitizing mechanism in the form of a manual foot drive which sprays sanitiser as soon as it’s pressed on.

And yes, it sprays sanitizer instead of pouring it. The hand sanitiser machine contains a nozzle for its disinfectant which comes out as a mist as opposed to a liquid, proving to be safer and more economical by regulating how much is used at one go. It also means you won’t ever have to squeeze a bottle or press a button to get hand sanitizer ever again.

And speaking of bottles, Clean&GO can hold a five-litre tank instead, which equates to approximately 5,000 uses. It also doesn’t require any electricity to power which lessens the burden of some major overhead costs. Let’s not forget that the ability to operate without the use of electricity opens up a door to new possibilities, including the ability to have a machine both indoors and out.

So you can pretty much install it anywhere you think is necessary, including bus stations, supermarkets, churches, playgrounds etc… germs can’t hide from you. It’s also made-from powder-coated stainless steel, so it’s not going to struggle in the summer sun or the winter rain. So whether you’re a local councillor looking to make a change to the health and safety standards of your community or a grocery store wanting to ramp up your COVID-19 measures, Clean&GO’s hand sanitizer machine is suitable for all your needs.