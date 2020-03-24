The Foodie, The Influencer, The Mum-To-Be, And The DJ Pick Their Top Buys From This Maltese Online Megastore

Malta has its very own one-stop online shop where you’ll find everything you could possibly need at the click of a button, and with a dedicated delivery service, you won’t have to leave your house to go shopping. There is something for everyone at Megastore.com.mt and rest assured that all the drivers are taking the necessary precaution measures to deliver everything safely. Whether you’re a dad in the market for a new lawnmower or a fashion model looking for a sustainable makeover set, there’s something for everyone at Megastore.com.mt.

1. The Dad Summer is around the corner which means plenty of pool days and family get-togethers. It also means every dad is getting ready to fire up the burners and put some meat on the grill. Picking up a new pair of tongs and skewers is a necessity and they would fit perfectly in this Charcoal Grill and Cabinet. Dads will go crazy for this one.

2. The Foodie For a foodie, the kitchen is their laboratory and the more tools they have, the more experiments they can run. The Clatronic Kneading Machine is not only the perfect way for you to break down those high viscosity substances, but it’s perfect for pretty much any mixing situation, from egg whites to pizza dough. An essential kitchen item for any foodie enthusiast if you ask me.

3. The Influencer There’s something for everyone at Megastore, even for all the Influencers out there. In addition to products that make you look good, Megastore also offers products that make you feel good, like Revolution’s cruelty-free 15 shade eyeshadow palette that will keep you trendy all year round.

4. The DJ Every DJ needs a studio and every studio needs a good pair of speakers. In order to master the art of mixing and mastering, you need to be able to hear every high and every low of the track which is why it’s important to spend some cash and invest in a solid set of satellite speakers like the Modecom Eclipse Bluetooth set.

5. The Mum To Be Pregnancy is a stressful time but so is post-pregnancy life. Mothers want to make sure that, when they have their precious little ones, everything from baby strollers to baby toys are in order. Megastore has all that, including this Kinderkraft expandable car seat which is both extremely secure and extremely safe.

6. The Health-Conscious A holistic approach to health is the way to go. Taking care of the mind is equally as important as taking care of the body and nothing beats a therapeutic meditation session accompanied by the sweet aromas of Botavikos aromatherapy essential oil.

7. The Highly-Organised Nothing soothes the mind of an organised obsessed human more than knowing that everything is where it should be. You can never have enough storage because you can always find better ways to store things. IKEA storage boxes are both super cute and super cheap and make for some great extra storage around the house, especially if you have kids.

8. The Vegan Embracing the vegan lifestyle is a big commitment and being an ambassador of the community in Malta has its challenges. Thankfully Megastore has a vegan-friendly alternative for pretty much anything, including cocoa butter hand cream and Mrs. Potters’ triple herb hair mask for dry hair.