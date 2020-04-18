Calling Malta’s Innovators: An Award For The Best Tech Responses To COVID-19 Has Been Announced

Crisis can be the mother of innovation, and with the world facing unprecedented challenges, the time is ripe for new thinkers and inventors to take to the front stage. With this in mind, the Malta Digital Innovation Authority has launched an award to find the best and most innovative technology on the island which can help Maltese society deal with the impact of COVID-19. The criteria are wide in scope: the technology can be an app, a website or any other tool which promotes public health, monitors the situation, provides education to the public, eases the social and economic impact of the pandemic or provides any other societal benefits in these times.

Seeing as the pandemic poses an immediate threat to our quality of life, the technology must be fully developed by the deadline for applications, so as to ensure it can be implemented quickly and effectively. Technologies which were already deployed prior to the pandemic but which are being extended or utilised in response to the crisis are also eligible for the award. “The rising threat of COVID-19 caught us unprepared to deal with such a widespread epidemic,” the MDIA said. “The immediacy of the threat means that response has to be deployed fast to be effective, and it is crucial that we see the quick implementation and application of innovative technologies to ease the social and economic impact of COVID-19.” Applicants must present their technologies to the MDIA through this link by 18th May. Entries will be judged by a panel of health and technology experts and the winners will be announced on the 15th of June.

Photo: Adrianna Calvo (pexels.com)

Significant awards are on the line. The winner will receive €7,000 and the runner-up will receive €3,000! Unlike previous pandemics, the world is fortunate enough to face this one with modern technology on its side. However, new challenges require new solutions, created by people capable of harnessing all their feelings and thoughts into creative energy. When asked to comment about this awards scheme, Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services & Digital Economy Clayton Bartolo praised this initiative by MDIA. He commented: “These are challenging times for our country and for this reason we are embracing the use of technology which will possibly be tomorrow’s mainstream operations.” It’s easy to succumb to fear and panic in the face of such global uncertainty, but the world now needs people who can lend their brainpower to provide it with a better future. This is a perfect opportunity for someone in Malta to rise to this challenge. Tag someone who needs to know about this award!

Watch MDIA CEO Stephen McCarthy and Parliamentary Secretary Clayton Bartolo’s messages regarding the recently launched… Posted by Malta Digital Innovation Authority on Saturday, 11 April 2020

READ NEXT: An Easy Guide On How To Pay Your Maltese Utility Bills Online