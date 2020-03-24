Stay At Home And Don’t Wine About It: This Online Store Is Delivering To All Malta And Gozo

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from the coronavirus pandemic it’s that it’s time to move online, and The Master Cellar has done just that.

The Master Cellar online shop is the new norm for purchasing your favourite premium wine and spirit beverages and all it takes is some casual internet browsing.

Quarantine or not, The Master Cellar will deliver right to your door in a convenient 48-hour window with a no-contact delivery system in light of what is happening.

Oh, and if you spend over €30, they’ll deliver for free.

You’ll have no problem spending €30 or more given that they have over 400 different wines and over 100 spirits to choose from, something you wouldn’t bother to browse through in a shop but would gladly sieve through on a webpage… while drinking a glass of wine of course.

All it takes is a click of a button and hey presto, we got vino!

The best part is that The Master Cellar will deliver to the whole of Malta and Gozo which means you can enjoy a nice bottle of your favourite wine wherever you are.

But it isn’t just convenience they are offering, it’s quality too.

For the sommeliers out there, The Master Cellar has carefully categorised its stock according to the wine region and grape variety, effectively opening a whole new world of wine-tasting opportunity.

From Chardonnay to Gewurztraminer and Pinot Noir to Bordeaux Blend, The Master Cellar online store is like an encyclopedia of liquor and we’re ready to learn.