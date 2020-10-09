From Nautical Licences To Prepping For Careers At Sea, This Maltese Training Centre Has It All

Summer might have come to a sad close, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t start getting ready for summer 2021! And what screams ‘Maltese summer’ more than a lovely Sunday boat ride? Now, driving a boat isn’t exactly something you teach yourself, that’s why the people at MaritimeMT are offering all the boat-related education you might ever need.

But before we get into all that – let’s talk about the institution that is MaritimeMT. As its name suggests, MaritimeMT is a maritime training institution offering seafarers and shore-based personnel the absolute highest levels of tuition and development. So from basic firefighting to yacht masters, you can learn and train at MaritimeMT.

This Maltese company is willing to teach you about every single facet of the maritime industry (and more!). Their deck courses cover a whole plethora of areas – think along the lines of medical care, radar operating, and leadership training; and that’s just scratching the surface. As if the courses themselves weren’t impressive enough, they also take place at MaritimeMT’s state-of-the-art venues.

The courses offered are recognised by Transport Malta, so whatever certification you will be getting from MaritimeMT will surely have you covered. Apart from that, this company’s innovative facilities will ensure you get the most out of your course. Their ship simulator and VR training will make the floor beneath you feel like a good old deck. Now, back to the courses. MaritimeMT’s got a section solely devoted to short courses – ‘cause let’s face it, we don’t all have a whole month or two to spare. But hey, don’t let the course length fool you, these short courses are extremely thorough and will have you leaving the premises feeling like a genius.

The company’s list of short courses includes a six-day course in safety training and a one-day course in designated security duties – education has never been this efficient. MaritimeMT’s also got an interesting selection of long-term courses that will get you geared up for a career at sea. The company’s Master Yachts course will teach you all you need to know to sit for the Transport Malta Mate/Master 500GT oral examination. This course also comes with a very attractive package – we’re talking daily breakfast and lunch, accommodation, and transfers to and from the accommodation and institute for those who do not live in Malta. So if you’ve got friends seeking to kick-off a marine career, hit them up. There are more long-term courses on offer at MaritimeMT’s state-of-the-art premises, but we couldn’t possibly fit them all in one article. So take a look at the entire list of courses right here and get booking! Itching to set sail? MaritimeMT can get you licensed to drive your very own sea vessel in just three days, thanks to the ‘Transport Malta Nautical Licence’ course they’ve got on offer.

This course only takes three full days (or six half days) to complete, so time certainly won’t be an issue. Now whilst the ‘Transport Malta Nautical Licence’ course gets you ready to take on the seas, it also teaches you some vital information that will surely come in handy in the future. From basic coastal navigation and boat handling to basic first aid and fire fighting, it’s all included in this MaritimeMT course.

Better yet, the only entry requirement to partake in this course is to be at least 18-years of age. Being an adult has never been more fun. The ‘Transport Malta Nautical Licence’ is going at the attractive price of €200 (so worth it) and the next opening is on 26th October – so you better get booking whilst spaces are still available.