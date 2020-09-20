WATCH: Bring The Heat! This Maltese Rapper Has Just Dropped A Killer Video

Malta’s music scene has undoubtedly raised its game in recent years, and it’s all thanks to strong, determined, and hard-working artists who will stop at nothing to realise their dreams. Il-Kalakku is one of those people. In this single, Maltese rapper Kalakku teams up with X Factor Malta finalist Kelsey Bellante in what might be one of 2020’s hottest tracks.

‘Komplu Kantaw Magħna’ layers some flaming hot bars on top of a funky reggaeton beat – and it’s all played over a summery Maltese backdrop. The video for this catchy tune shows some of Malta’s most scenic landscapes, and it’s already making us miss summer. Just watch Il-Kalakku and Kelsey vibe at Golden Bay while the sun peacefully sets in the background. As Kalakku spits verse after verse of clever Maltese rhymes, Kelsey offers some well-needed contrast with her smooth singing voice.

Last year we had Ira Losco and Leuellen’s summer banger take over our stereos – but now, it’s time for Kalakku and Kelsey to surf Malta’s radio waves. Got you craving some more Kalakku bangers? Well, you’re in luck, ‘cause this up-and-coming star’s set to release four other songs, and we’re pretty damn sure they’re going to be just as good. A new Kalakku song will be released every month for the next four months, and the final release from this set singles will come with a massive surprise. So mark your calendars!