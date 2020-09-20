WATCH: Bring The Heat! This Maltese Rapper Has Just Dropped A Killer Video
Malta’s music scene has undoubtedly raised its game in recent years, and it’s all thanks to strong, determined, and hard-working artists who will stop at nothing to realise their dreams.
Il-Kalakku is one of those people.
In this single, Maltese rapper Kalakku teams up with X Factor Malta finalist Kelsey Bellante in what might be one of 2020’s hottest tracks.
‘Komplu Kantaw Magħna’ layers some flaming hot bars on top of a funky reggaeton beat – and it’s all played over a summery Maltese backdrop.
The video for this catchy tune shows some of Malta’s most scenic landscapes, and it’s already making us miss summer. Just watch Il-Kalakku and Kelsey vibe at Golden Bay while the sun peacefully sets in the background.
As Kalakku spits verse after verse of clever Maltese rhymes, Kelsey offers some well-needed contrast with her smooth singing voice.
Last year we had Ira Losco and Leuellen’s summer banger take over our stereos – but now, it’s time for Kalakku and Kelsey to surf Malta’s radio waves.
Got you craving some more Kalakku bangers?
Well, you’re in luck, ‘cause this up-and-coming star’s set to release four other songs, and we’re pretty damn sure they’re going to be just as good.
A new Kalakku song will be released every month for the next four months, and the final release from this set singles will come with a massive surprise. So mark your calendars!
But Kalakku isn’t just about clever lyrics and catchy tunes; this guy attributes a unique socially-conscious theme to each one of his songs – and he wants you to know that no matter how old you are, you too can enjoy rap.
And let’s face it, it’s hard not to enjoy Kalakku’s bangers.
This inspiring rapper’s journey would not have been possible without the amazing help from his support system.
With Gilkicker Studios taking care of the song’s production, Marlon Polidano heading videography and photography, and Audrienne Sciberras managing the whole project, Kalakku couldn’t have wished for a better team.
Apart from this, Kalakku’s got a plethora of sponsors behind him – Far Out Visuals, The Prince Boxing Club, The British Fish n Chicken, and Qormi Hockey Club Bar & Grill.
So come on, get listening – you know you want to.