While You’re Sleeping, This Maltese Online Supermarket Is Getting Your Fresh Groceries Ready For Next Day Delivery

When it comes to ordering groceries, time, price and freshness are the three things you’ll have on your mind. Luckily for anyone in Malta, an online grocery service has streamlined its operations into a well-oiled machine to make sure you get the freshest products at the best price delivered right to you within 24 hours of the order being placed. myfood.mt‘s incredible team works tirelessly throughout the night, getting all of your favourite products ready for you by the very next day if you order by 6pm.

That’s right – order by 6pm and you’ll find everything you need at your door less than 24 hours later, brought by your very own eCabs driver! It really is that simple.

Pictured above: You, ordering groceries while chilling in comfort. And their low service charge and emphasis on sourcing from the best local suppliers means you can expect to enjoy fresh food at the best possible price. Oh and guess what? the first time you order you get a FREE service charge and delivery – it’s no wonder people are raving about the new service. “Really recommended, I got my first shop last Saturday within 24 hours,” said one happy customer. “Me too,” replied another, followed up by a “me three!” from another satisfied customer. myfood.mt are seriously dedicated to freshness.

Indeed, they do not stock meat and veggies in their warehouse, instead taking on the tougher but more rewarding challenge of sorting your order out during the night, ready for the next morning. While you are sleeping, the myfood.mt team is busy at work getting you the freshest batch of avocados, that rare fruit you need for the perfect brunch or some freshly prepared local chicken breast – whatever tickles your fancy. The butcher starts packing orders at 3am, meaning the pack date and delivery date are the same – how’s that for a fresh delivery?!