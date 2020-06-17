WIN: Six Things From Malta’s Heritage That Will Live On Forever

From wonderful windows to the luscious Luzzu, Malta is home to a number of iconic identifiers which, in the words of Taylor Swift, will ‘never go out of style’. In a bid to commemorate the island’s cultural heritage, leading real-estate company Frank Salt Real Estate has released a series of icons breathing new life into some traditionally Maltese objects. This collection consists of six colourful illustrations reflecting the nation’s identity and proving to us that old is just not boring. Just like Frank Salt Real Estate, it is Tried. Tested. And Loved. And boy oh boy, it’s safe to say that we are just in awe. 1. The Iconic Door Knocker

Back in the day, door knockers were used to symbolise a family’s social standing. The richer and more authoritative you and your family were, the bigger and more intricate your door knockers had to be. Nowadays, however, these door knockers have practically lost all connection to social class and are simply appreciated for their role in Malta’s cultural heritage. 2. The Maltese Door

Loved by locals and tourists alike, our iconic doors set Maltese property apart from practically any other country’s. A quick Google search will give way to countless tourist blogs showering this Maltese staple with words of praise, as well as more than a couple of locals trying their best to document each and every door that tickles their fancy. Maltese doors, gotta catch ‘em all! 3. The Colourful Maltese Windows

Fun fact: prior to 1587, Maltese windows had no glass. They were often simply made up of small openings in walls covered by heavy curtains from the inside, in a bid to keep the cold and damp weather out. Once 1587 came about however, the Grand Prior Philbert de Chamesson (quite a mouthful, we know) brought home a glazier, who went on to fit practically all Valletta houses with glass windows. 4. The Traditional Maltese Balcony

It’s probably safe to say that the traditional Maltese balcony perfectly encompasses what it means to be Maltese. We’re loud, colourful, and love spying on our neighbours. One of the things for which the Maltese balcony is known best is how easy they make looking down on unsuspecting pedestrians. Handy, right? With that being said however, it is interesting to note how the Maltese balcony has evolved with the times, with historic places like Mdina allowing you to catch a glimpse of the different designs of this iconic Maltese staple. 5. The Luzzu

You can’t really have a nice stroll by the Marsaxlokk sea front without one of these brightly-coloured boats catching your eye. Despite being brought to life towards the start of the 20th century, the Luzzu in its original design can still be seen in practically every Maltese harbour out there. 6. The Classic Maltese Bus

Right Image Credits: Mizzi Studios

