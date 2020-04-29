Paid Apprenticeships And A Fresh Look: Malta’s National Dance Company Is Well Prepared For International Dance Day

It’s no surprise that this year’s International Day of Dance will be particularly memorable across the world. In a time when movement is restricted, and live performances for all in the creative industries are ceased for the foreseeable future, those in dance practice are making use of this unique period to reflect on the importance of sharing their craft with audiences and its relation to society. Malta’s national dance company ŻfinMalta are doing just that, reflecting on their previous accomplishments, aligning with where they are, and most importantly, with where they want to go in light of world events that shape all of our lives. “At ŻfinMalta our approach goes beyond simply responding to contemporary discourse; we also actively participate in it, and through our work our ambition is to anticipate what is to come,” ŻfinMalta Artistic Director Paolo Mangiola enthused. “Sometimes reflection can be more radical than production. Providence can be more responsible than consumption. Our contribution to this International Dance Day will be just that: quiet and gentle. A reminder that nothing can replace the experience of live performance.”

In this spirit, to celebrate this year’s International Dance Day, ŻfinMalta is launching a sleek new website, showcasing previous productions and projects, as well as their upcoming season for 2020/2021 and an insight into what the company has been up to these days. Blog posts, podcasts, videos and discussions are just a few things you’ll find on the new website. Their latest online project Dance Is Us, explores the ways dance exists within our lives, our relationship with movement, and the universality of dance over the course of nine distinct themes: Żfin; Future; Island; Nurture; Movement; Art; Leadership; Theatre; and Alliance – coming together to form the company’s name: ŻfinMalta. Already halfway through, their recent exploration of Nurture involved a free ballet class with their full time dancers, which was a great success, with over 100 participants. Dean Ellul, a 17-year-old student described the experience: “I have been practicing dance since the age of 10 and I thought it was a lovely opportunity, especially since it was being offered by a very established dance company.” “It was a very enjoyable class, even though we were quite a good number of participants. I was impressed with the fact that the teacher still managed to identify some mistakes.”

The team behind ŻfinMalta are no strangers to pushing the local performing art scene forward, employing full time dancers producing international standards of work – and paying them for it. Being a professional full time dancer in Malta used to be unheard of – ŻfinMalta have completely changed the game and made it possible.

And if you think you’ve got what it takes to train with Malta’s finest, this is your chance to prove yourself.