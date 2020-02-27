Malta’s iGaming Industry Featured At The ICE 2020 Exhibition In London And Here Is What Went Down

One of the world’s largest iGaming expos, ICE, took place in London earlier this month and the GamingMalta Foundation, was present to delineate how Malta is the place to be for all things iGaming. GamingMalta described its successful experience at ICE London as the perfect opportunity to network, update and also to discuss the future of the industry with key stakeholders. This is why

Over 35,000 people attended the expo, making it a perfect occasion for international networking. Several meetings and events, including at C-level, were held to discuss and promote Malta as a jurisdiction. A large number of these people, curious about the island’s opportunities, stopped by the GamingMalta Foundation stand to learn more about what the island has to offer. Guests were greeted to video interviews with C-level personnel from the Maltese industry where everything from HR to Malta as a destination was discussed. Information straight from the horse’s mouth, so to speak.

They also got to participate in informative discussions on the educational aspects of the iGaming industry, including about the European Gaming Institute of Malta (EGIM) – a joint collaboration with MCAST and the Student Placement Programme. Equality and Diversity in the workplace were two other topics discussed and key on their agenda. However, the GamingMalta Foundation didn’t only show the world what Malta has to offer but used the occasion to attract even more business, specifically in eSports, which is fast shaping up to be one of the next big niches on the island.