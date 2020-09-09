DIY Finalists! Check Out Malta’s Coolest Upcycled Creations For PT Matic’s Kayak Competition
Beyond moral speeches à la Greta Thunberg, beach clean-ups and changing your domestic habits, preserving our planet can be a sound chance to put your creative mind to work.
As one of Malta’s leading companies when it comes to disposing waste, PT Matic is on the frontline of safeguarding the environment, and know full well that items which some may consider waste could actually be transformed into a useful or eye-catching product.
This is why they recently launched a quirky competition, challenging people to send in their best upcycled creations, with no rules other than that you were encouraged to let your imagination run wild.
It was a great success, with 114 DIY heads channelling their eco-conscious creativity and submitting their upcycled designs, with one lucky winner awarded a pretty cool prize… the world’s first kayak entirely made of marine litter!
But before we get to that, here’s a rundown of the finalists:
1. Quirky cook
Why throw away old kitchen sinks when you can craft it into a cute and colourful kitchen instead? Pierpaolo Cirrottola’s creation looks like something straight out of a fairytale and we were half-expecting to see an elf popping his head out from behind the bushes.
2. The ‘Tieqa ta’ Barra’ table
You can quickly guess what the previous life of this creation was. Once a window, Cassandra Haber converted it into an awesome statement table – the perfect uplift to any living room.
3. ‘Sorgi’ (construction un-wasted)
This ultra-modern looking table is no ordinary fitting. Anna Horváth’s revolutionary piece is made entirely of construction waste. Super cool, Anna.
4. 7 Up Float
Kenny Schembri made a cool paddle board for him and his pup to take on Malta’s seas. Nice!
5. Stump bulb
Minimal. Functional. It’s a bulb on a stump, and I love it. (Are you taking commissions, Gilmor Cauchi?)
6. Mix-n-matchy tile pot
Getting new tiles? Russel Sammut had a beautiful idea on how to use those old ones…
7. Mechanic chic
Paula Scicluna showed us a fabulous way to reuse old bike parts and give any outdoor space a pop of colour.
8. Pink-pant-hat
Amy Micallef made this cool boonie hat out of a pink sheet. It’s simple but effective and certainly useful for hot Maltese summers.
And the winners chosen are Aleta and Stevan Pecorella!
The Pecorella’s won judges over with sleek lighting fixtures made of sprayed pipes, bulbs and plastic bottle tops. This completely upcycled creation looks like a million euros and earned Aleta and Stevan a kayak!
Bottle Bracket
Congratulations Aleta and Stevan, well done to the finalists and cheers to all the participants!
And congratulations to PT Matic for organising all this and encouraging people to experience firsthand how dedication goes a long way when it comes to safeguarding our environment.
PT Matic’s very slogan is ‘Treat the planet right’ but this company is about more than words and phrases.
Beyond our individual endeavours to care of the environment, PT Matic, which forms part of the Alberta Group, takes on the big jobs.
Be it air, land, water or waste-handling, PT Matic are leaders in the industry and their experts offer custom, large-scale services from emergency spills and handling hazardous waste to sanitisation. In a nutshell, they cover the whole sphere of environmental work.
Hopefully, they’ve now also inspired you to constantly look for innovative ways of making use of what we already have, and to be a little more eco-conscious in your life.