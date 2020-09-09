DIY Finalists! Check Out Malta’s Coolest Upcycled Creations For PT Matic’s Kayak Competition

Beyond moral speeches à la Greta Thunberg, beach clean-ups and changing your domestic habits, preserving our planet can be a sound chance to put your creative mind to work. As one of Malta’s leading companies when it comes to disposing waste, PT Matic is on the frontline of safeguarding the environment, and know full well that items which some may consider waste could actually be transformed into a useful or eye-catching product.

This is why they recently launched a quirky competition, challenging people to send in their best upcycled creations, with no rules other than that you were encouraged to let your imagination run wild. It was a great success, with 114 DIY heads channelling their eco-conscious creativity and submitting their upcycled designs, with one lucky winner awarded a pretty cool prize… the world’s first kayak entirely made of marine litter!

But before we get to that, here’s a rundown of the finalists:

1. Quirky cook Why throw away old kitchen sinks when you can craft it into a cute and colourful kitchen instead? Pierpaolo Cirrottola’s creation looks like something straight out of a fairytale and we were half-expecting to see an elf popping his head out from behind the bushes.

2. The ‘Tieqa ta’ Barra’ table You can quickly guess what the previous life of this creation was. Once a window, Cassandra Haber converted it into an awesome statement table – the perfect uplift to any living room.

3. ‘Sorgi’ (construction un-wasted) This ultra-modern looking table is no ordinary fitting. Anna Horváth’s revolutionary piece is made entirely of construction waste. Super cool, Anna.

Photo by Lisa Attard

4. 7 Up Float Kenny Schembri made a cool paddle board for him and his pup to take on Malta’s seas. Nice!

5. Stump bulb Minimal. Functional. It’s a bulb on a stump, and I love it. (Are you taking commissions, Gilmor Cauchi?)

6. Mix-n-matchy tile pot Getting new tiles? Russel Sammut had a beautiful idea on how to use those old ones…

7. Mechanic chic Paula Scicluna showed us a fabulous way to reuse old bike parts and give any outdoor space a pop of colour.

8. Pink-pant-hat Amy Micallef made this cool boonie hat out of a pink sheet. It’s simple but effective and certainly useful for hot Maltese summers.

And the winners chosen are Aleta and Stevan Pecorella! The Pecorella’s won judges over with sleek lighting fixtures made of sprayed pipes, bulbs and plastic bottle tops. This completely upcycled creation looks like a million euros and earned Aleta and Stevan a kayak! Bottle Bracket