Green Is Supreme! Here’s How Malta Is Preparing For World Environment Day

It’s World Environment Day and what better time to start reimagining our relationship with Mother Nature than now. The Ministry for the Environment, Climate Change and Planning is getting involved and representing Malta at this year’s World Environment Day 2020 and its theme is particularly suitable for the situation we’ve found ourselves in. Time for Nature…and we have plenty of that.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to reflect on what is most necessary in life while also giving nature a chance to breathe and reclaim what’s rightfully hers. This year’s World Environment Day pays close attention to our relationship with nature, biodiversity and the disturbance of the planet’s stability which is tragically leading to the extinction of animals and eventually you. That fact alone is scary and it’s time to make a conscious effort to change our habits and put Mother Nature at the heart of our decision making. The MECP is encouraging people to rethink their lifestyle and see where and how they can improve their daily habits in order to mitigate the stress of nature. And it starts with you.

Positive change comes from within and something as simple as rethinking what we buy and use can make a difference. Entrepreneurs too can make a difference by incorporating bold sustainable practices and models. The same can be said about educators who have the ability to inspire a younger generation to live harmoniously with the earth… … and in turn, the youth can take it upon themselves to become fierce gatekeepers of a green future.

This is the future of our Mediterranean archipelago and MECP has provided the tools to succeed on several fronts. We rely on nature more than you think…