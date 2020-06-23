Malta Is Rapidly Becoming The European Tech Hub Of Choice… Here’s 7 Reasons Why

When you think of Malta, what comes to mind? Is it the wealthy history, the beautiful blue waters of the Mediterranean sea, or the picturesque island landscape and vibrant culture? It’s a reasonable guess that you’re not thinking of the world of technology. Malta is where innovation and emerging technologies complement each other. Not to mention the competitive business environment, diverse talent pool, and high quality of life. Malta is casually becoming a European tech leader as it surges up global rankings. Digital economies conjure up images of iGaming, blockchain or financial services – but they can be, and are, so much more. With Tech.mt leading the way to make Malta’s digital footprint felt worldwide, Lovin Malta took a look at DESI’s analysis to see how Malta is making waves in the crucial sector.

1. Malta has shot up to fifth place in this year’s Digital Economy and Society Index – and for good reason. Our little island even outperformed the EU average in each of the five dimensions outlined in DESI: connectivity, human capital, use of internet services, integration of digital technology, and digital public services.

2. Malta’s digital policies are really shaping the island’s competitive future. Digital policies have been vital in the way Malta is shaping its economic competitiveness on the global stage. Malta receives glowing praise for its achievements in cybersecurity, particularly for helping businesses strengthen their abilities to combat cyber-attacks and introducing a National Data Portal.

3. Malta seized COVID-19 opportunities in the digital field. Long-term planning is not the only thing getting attention. Malta’s ability to embrace the digital economy during the COVID-19 pandemic was also praised. The study rightly noted Tech.mt’s quick thinking on its feet to promote Very High Capacity Networks (VHCN) coverage, digital skills, the digitisation of business, and the offer of digital public services.

4. People’s digital skills are getting better. Malta’s commitment to digitising the local economy doesn’t stop here and it’s working hard to ensure that Maltese people are given the proper tools to take every opportunity that’s on offer. The Index found that 56% of people in Malta have either basic digital or software skills, with ICT graduates increasing to well above the EU average. This means more Maltese people are becoming ICT specialists than ever before – regardless of gender. With the collaboration of all players involved, Tech.mt is working closely with academic institutions to better understand how the local STEM and IT curricula can be made more attractive to be chosen as the basis for a career in technology.

5. Maltese businesses are benefitting massively. Digital policies are certainly spilling over into the business field with particular attention being paid towards big data analysis. The survey found that around 24% make use of big data analytics, the highest in the EU. Malta is improving in other fields too – with the percentage of enterprises that use electronic information sharing currently at 32%, almost reaching the EU average.

6. The digital economy is changing our everyday lives. What’s clear is that the digital economy is touching our daily lives regardless if we recognise it or not. Around 85% of the Maltese population uses the internet at least once a week, with just 13% having never used the internet before. And we don’t need numbers to tell us just how much Maltese people love to use the internet. Close to 88% of Maltese internet users play music, videos and games while 82% use the internet to either read news online or make use of social media.

7. Malta is becoming a world leader in e-government services.

Malta still continues to improve its e-government services and the survey recognises that. The services have been continuously improved since 2017, with the study noting that Malta is slowly becoming an EU leader in the field. Malta ranks first in the re-use of information across administrations to make life easier for people as well as the sophistication of services. Overall, the DESI study found, that Malta’s work in e-government services has accelerated the public’s knowhow about the digital economy.

Ultimately, this amazing result proves one thing – Malta is ready to take the digital economy head-on. With Tech.mt remaining focused on spurring local economic and technological growth, Malta could be well on the way to becoming the tech hub of choice.