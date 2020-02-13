Fly From Malta To Stuttgart: 7 Reasons Why You Should Visit This Easter

Enjoy a change of pace this Easter break with a quick getaway from Malta’s bustling lifestyle to the green valleys of the historic German city of Stuttgart. Low-cost airline Eurowings will be flying out from Malta to Stuttgart as of April 3rd. It’s the perfect destination for a long weekend getaway! Traveling to Germany’s southwest capital has never been easier or cheaper. Flights will depart from Malta on Friday and will leave Stuttgart on Monday mornings which means you’ll jet there and back in a few days, perfect for a long weekend break. Here are a few amazing things you need to check out while you’re in and around the beautiful city…

1. Tour the historic Mercedes-Benz Museum Stuttgart is the birthplace of the world-class Mercedes-Benz brand so it’s only fitting that you paid a visit to this breathtaking nine-level museum with over 1,500 exhibits, including Mercedes classics.

2. Stop by the famous Wilhelma zoo Located on the grounds of a historic castle, Wilhelma zoo is perhaps one of the most popular tourist attractions in Stuttgart because of its wildlife and its stunning botanical garden.

3. Catch some tennis at the Porsche Arena Stuttgart is truly a gearhead’s heaven. The Porsche Museum is a sight to behold and will also be the ground on which the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix will be held at.

4. Spend a day at the Stuttgart Spring Fair The Stuttgart Spring Fair runs from April 10th to May 10th, which means you and the young ones can catch the very beginning of the funfair before everyone returns to school.

5. Have a picnic on the grounds of the Schlossplatz Schlossplatz is the largest square in Stuttgart Mitte and home to the Neues Schloss, an 18th-century Baroque palace, which can be enjoyed with a beer and sandwich on a bright and sunny April day.

6. Take in the breathtaking landscapes of the city from the world’s first TV tower Stuttgart is a beautiful place and there’s no better way to enjoy the views it has to offer than from the towering Stuttgart Fernsehturm, the world’s first TV tower.

7. Hop on a train to Liechtenstein and explore a medieval castle A 45-minute train journey from Stuttgart will take you to the beautiful land of Liechtenstein where you’ll find the historic and gothic Liechtenstein Castle amidst the valleys of the alpine mountains.