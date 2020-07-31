WIN: Slashed Prices For Youths And Kids When Visiting Sicily From Malta This Summer

We’re mid-way through summer and I know you’ve most likely had to change your vacation plans a few times because of the C-word. And if you’re still in the mood to take a break from these rocks but don’t want all the travel risks attached, look no further than this article because your travel plans for 2020’s summer season are made. Virtu Ferries is your go-to sea connection between Malta and Sicily…

…and they’ve got insane deals for August and September which you can win.

Now that you’re set on eating granitas and brioche di pistacchio while pondering those views of ancient architecture, or slurping on fresh oysters from the seaside market, it’s time to give you some great news: children go almost free and youths go cheap! If you’re planning on a cheeky day return trip, everyone goes for €33 in August. But if you need a little more Sicilian sun, round trips for adults are going hot for €119. And if you’re planning on driving up there, bringing your bike is €79 and €135 for a car. Plus, children go almost free! We say almost because there is a tiny charge of €23… And youngsters listen up! If you’re between 14-25, you get to explore Italy’s largest region for just €56 including tax. Ciao Sicilia!

Ok, maybe August is too hot for your liking. Let me introduce September’s prices: Go for the day and snag a ticket for €92 excluding tax and one child goes almost free. Round trips are just €99 for the same perks! All offers are on selected voyages only exclude September 8th and the 21st weekends. Your tickets, your rules

Virtu Ferries knows that despite all their measures to keep you as safe as possible during these uncertain times, times are still unpredictable. While its comforting to know that all necessary protocols are employed on-board, if something comes up and you simply can’t get round to that olive oil tasting evening or bringing those kids to Etnaland as promised, don’t worry. Because Virtu Ferries will give you a full refund if you decide to cancel your voyage, so you literally have nothing to lose!

