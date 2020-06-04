7 Reasons Why A Malta-Sicily Trip Should Be Everyone’s First Holiday This Summer

If you’re like me, you can’t wait to go travelling again. With airports and ports set to reopen on 1st July, knowing we can leave our little Mediterranean archipelago brings with it a sigh of relief. And with Virtu Ferries, you can be off this island and on the shores of Sicily in less than two hours and here’s seven reasons why you would want to…

1. Sicily has really low COVID-19 numbers The pandemic is still on our minds and it’s something we have to take into consideration when travelling. Thankfully, Sicily has a dwindling rate of COVID-19 cases which means you’ll have your mind at rest by the time you arrive there this summer.

2. Uncrowded, unspoiled beaches Sicily is significantly bigger than Malta, which means it has plenty of unspoiled and untouched beaches you can explore and enjoy your privacy in while ensuring you maintain a reasonable social distance.

3. Magnificent rural landscapes Spending a day at the beach isn’t for everyone. If you prefer the rustic appeal of rural land, then Sicily is perfect for you. In just a few hours you can go from the busy, bustling streets of Sliema to the open, lush hills of Castelmola.

4. Virtu Ferries is super safe Both as a means of transport and in terms of the health regulations they’ve put in place in light of the COVID-19 pandemic! Virtu Ferries has a flow chart of checks that passengers must go through before and while onboard, and have also reduced passenger capacity to ensure social distancing measures are kept. The ship also has an outdoor area with plenty of space to move around.

5. Virtu Ferries has an exclusive terminal for its passengers In addition to following strict boarding procedures, passengers will go through an exclusive terminal just for them, so as to avoid any unnecessary contact with anyone else. This is just another measure Virtu Ferries has implemented to ensure your safe journey.

6. It’s the perfect shopping getaway Sicily has a lot of things that Malta doesn’t have…like Ikea. Not only can you holiday there but you can also get some long-overdue shopping done and Virtu Ferries has no problem with you bringing your cargo onboard.

7. It’s the perfect weekend getaway Some of us are looking for week-long holidays, some of us are looking for short breaks. It’s crunch time for Malta and everyone is working to get their business back on its feet which means holidaying can be literally impossible unless it’s just for a few days. With Virtu Ferries, you can pop over to Sicily for a weekend and have enough time to unwind and relax before you come back.