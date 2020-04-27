WIN: Ready, Steady, Cook! Valletta Restaurant Sending Out ‘DIY Home Kits’ To Upgrade Your Gourmet Game

As households get used to ordering their meals online, one Maltese restaurant is bringing fresh back in the most DIY way possible. Mezzodi Valletta, the sister restaurant to Giuseppi’s Bar & Bistro has rolled out a new delivery menu with a twist – they’ll send you a unique package of fresh, high-quality ingredients alongside their very own recipe so you can finish off the dish yourself. This interactive take on delivery in the time of COVID-19 means that not only will you be getting the freshest possible dish, but you’ll actually be able to cook it up with your loved ones and feel like Gordon Ramsay – or Nanna Rita Diacono – in no time.

Feel like carbonara but worried the sauce just won’t travel well? Build your own fantastic carbonara with Mezzodi’s quality ingredients and special tips garnered over years of experience. “A Carbonara simply does not travel!”

But it’s ingredients do travel – and delivery is being offered all over Malta. Offering a choice of either DIY kits or ready-made meals, orders over €20 are eligible for free delivery between 11:00 and 14:00 on Tuesdays and Fridays – alternatively, you can pick up your collection from the Mezzodi Valletta restaurant, just let them know whatever works for you. And talking about whatever works for you – have you seen the menu? Indulge in everything from pork belly ramen to vegan korma to cauliflower & miso soup and all types of pasta – your tummy will thank you later.

Have a particular preference or a dietary requirement? Not a problem – Mezzodi also offers customisable, original menus for each person based on what they want, be it a ready-made meal or a DIY kit. Not only that, but the delicious menu changes every few weeks, taking advantage of seasonal, well-sourced products – no more wondering about how fresh that takeaway you just ordered is. More than anything, Mezzodi’s new service will help you stop wasting time searching for your next meal and deliver everything you need ahead of time.

You and your family can receive up to two deliveries a week with everything you need for the days you ordered. All ingredients can be stored in the pantry, refrigerator, or even frozen until needed – nice! – meaning you don’t have to hassle anymore about whether you have everything you need. All you need to do is order your pre-planned meal at least 24 hours in advance – that is, if you want your package delivered on Tuesday, it’s best to order by Sunday. Just text your orders on 99407633 or email chris@mezzodirestaurant.com. It really is that easy to get authentic, fresh food back in your life.

WIN: Two superb Mother’s Day lunches.

To celebrate Mother’s Day, Mezzodi Valletta is offering two free meals to one lucky winner – to be in with a chance of winning, all you need to do is tag one person you’d like to share this Mother’s Day with, and write their favourite dish in the Facebook comments below this article. The winner will be contacted in the coming days.