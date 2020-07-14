Legends And Legacies: Things You Probably Didn’t Know About The Malta Jazz Festival

July in Malta is synonymous with one thing for local music heads – the yearly jazz festival season. This year’s edition is particularly special – and no, not just because of the pandemic – but the iconic festival is also marking its 30th year of bringing jazz to Malta’s music scene. Of course, with the C-word pandemic, some alterations have been made and are expected to keep us all safe. However, it seems nothing can stop the power of jazz, with this year’s Malta Jazz Festival to see an abridged version with a number of events in place at Freedom Square and City Gate, Valletta. In sum, it is the same ethereal experience just presented somewhat differently. Local writer Ramona Depares caught up with artistic director Sandro Zerafa, shared some interesting insight on the beloved event.

1. The Malta Jazz Festival is the longest-running music festival in Malta Fact! The now staple festival laid its roots in a different century: 1990. 30 years later, it’s still here (and it’s older than me!). Whilst most years saw the jazz acts play in the iconic Ta’ Liesse, Valletta, the pandemic proves nothing can get in the way of the power of good music, and this year’s special anniversary will see way more than just three main concerts. This exciting, abridged version of Malta Jazz Festival will take place between 13th and 18th July. It involves scattered fringe events, free masterclasses and other impromptu concerts that will go on across the year. In other words, any soul meandering the capital won’t be able to miss the sounds of jazz, and neither will other venues across our islands. I’m tapping my feet already.

Oliver Degabriele Trio Feat. Alison Galea and Oliver Zanot

2. A mix of live and online concerts make up this year’s edition The uncertainty of life in a global epidemic (I refuse to write the C-word anymore) meant that we didn’t know whether live events would be a thing for the rest of 2020. Luckily, our mighty little island has fought hard and summer seems to be as excited as ever, with events like the Malta Jazz Festival initially opting for a complete online experience. But Artistic Director Sandro Zerafa and organisers Festivals Malta weren’t going to sit back once live events were back on the agenda again. As soon as word was out that we can meet outside the virtual world again, a poignant live line-up was cemented faster than you can say Malta Jazz Festival. Although the original headlines had cancelled their European tours, Zerafa secured an abridged programme of local and European acts to grace the stages nonetheless. Of course, this doesn’t mean this feat was easy. Limited flights, last-minute logistical arrangements, venue hunting, and all that jazz aside, get ready for the ultimate serenade of evening concert outside in Freedom Square, in front of the Parliament Steps, more events at Green Room in Pjazza Teatru Rjal and at the Phoenicia Hotel, an online exhibition, broadcasts of past concerts and a mix of live and virtual masterclasses.

3. A virtual exhibition will capture the most heartfelt moments across 30 years Besides the music, there’s also a visual ode to the 30-year jazz festival. Between 13th July and 31st August, an online exhibition called Notes from the Harbour will present the works of five photographers, Therese Debono, Patrick Fenech, Pierre Stafrace, Darrin Zammit Lupi and Joe Smith – and artists Jeni Caruana and the late Olaug Vethal, who both did live painting sessions during the festival. These creatives have all captured the incredible essence of the festival throughout its years, which will be particularly moving with some of the jazz performers no longer with us. A total of 150 works, curated by Joe Smith, will be as moving as they are magical. 4. It has hosted the biggest jazz legends, some of which have left us Elvin Jones, Paul Bley, Betty Carter, Wallace Roney, Lee Konitz and McCoy Tyner… also known as some of the world’s Jazz Greats, widely celebrated for their contributions to the music canon and all share a link to our island… they’ve all taken to the Ta’ Liesse stage before they passed! Chick Corea, another Jazz icon, has played more than once. Let’s hope we continue to allure such well-known names but support those budding talents too.

Elvis Jones and Lee Konitz by Joe Smith

5. And, finally, you don’t need to be a Jazz expert to enjoy it! The Malta Jazz Festival has built a reputation to be essential on the international jazz circuit, and this is no less of an incredible feat. And while it is highly respected, it doesn’t mean it’s not accessible. As Sandro told Depares, you don’t have to be some kind of jazz guru to enjoy their string of concerts. The beauty of it is that the festival manages to honour its roots while also incorporating other elements, such as swing, blues, contemporary and even some rock. Sandro’s out to please the die-hard jazz fanatic to the casual listener, and it seems to be working thus far.

Sandro Zerafa by Olivier Degabriele