17 Days Of Art: Festivals Malta’s MIAF Unveils Insane Two-Week Lineup

Malta’s performing arts scene has been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis, and as we enter this phase of ‘new normality’ it’s never been more crucial to support artistic initiatives.

As we edge closer to summer, we’re all in a celebratory mood, and what better way to kick off the summer season than a fully-fledged art festival?

Enter the Malta International Arts Festival.

Whilst the original festival line-up had to be postponed to 2021, the Festivals Malta’s Malta International Arts Festival has created an entirely new online programme, in collaboration with Spazju Kreattiv, Teatru Malta, Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and the Malta Society of Arts, to fit the social distancing measures.

But that doesn’t mean it’s going to be any less entertaining and exciting!

What?

Starting from 19th June, the MIAF Online Edition is 17 days and a jam-packed programme boasting 12 video performances from some of the best artists in Malta, centring around three artistic disciplines – dance, theatre and music.