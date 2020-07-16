Welcome To Your Future: From Diving To Event Planning, Check Out ITS Malta’s Eclectic List Of Courses

No matter how old you are, what level of education you’ve achieved, and what area you’d like to focus on, rest assured that the Institute of Tourism Studies has got something in store for you. You might think of ITS as the place to go to just study culinary arts or tourism (it’s in their name after all), but the team behind this institute have really stepped up their game, with courses covering anything from Diving Safety Management to Climate Friendly Travel. Tempting, right? ITS also prides itself in offering its students a hands-on education experience. This helps to streamline your transition from the institute to the workplace, all while making sure that you make the most out of your studies. So whether you’ve just finished secondary school or are looking to further your expertise in the industry read on, ‘cause we’re pretty sure ITS have got the perfect course for you.

O’ Level results got you feeling down? We’ve all been there. But worry not! You don’t have to resit these exams to further your education. ITS has coined its very own Foundation Programme which allows you to keep working on your studies without achieving MATSEC requisites. This programme is made up of the Foundation in Hospitality & Tourism course, which once completed allows you to enrol into Certificate Level courses at this same institute.

If traditional sixth form doesn’t sound appealing to you, ITS have got some attractive alternatives in store. Certificate Level courses are made for those students who have finished their secondary education and acquired the MATSEC requisites. There are four programmes at certificate level that you can apply for – and they all offer something different. These courses range from room division – prepping you for the roles of house officer and porter – all the way to events – making you perfect to fill in the next events assistant vacancy.

ITS’ upcoming academic year will see the launch of a brand new Diploma-level course. Their brand new Diploma in Climate Friendly Travel is being taught in collaboration with SUNx – a new system for tourism destinations to build climate resilience – so basically, you’ll be getting your education from the best people in the business. Needless to say, there’s countless other Diploma-level courses for you to choose from, covering a wide range of areas. From a course in food and beverage services to another in travel and tourism operations, it’s all at ITS.

But the surprises don’t end there. Some of their Bachelor’s Degree level courses are being offered in collaboration with a handful of international universities. So if you’re working towards doing your A levels or have experience in the relevant industries, ITS are offering collaborative degrees with foreign universities that just might be what you’re looking for. Their Bachelor in International Hospitality Management is being executed in collaboration with the Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences – priming you for a job in the property and hospitality industries.

They’ve also got a Bachelor of Science in Diving Safety Management (yeah, we didn’t know you could study that either) in collaboration with DAN Europe. This one-of-a-kind course will equip you with the education necessary to take up the post of a scuba diving instructor, amongst other things.

ITS isn’t just for undergraduate degrees. Bet you didn’t know that. If you’ve got a certain level of experience or a Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant subject, ITS’ Master degrees are right down your alley. The Institute has two different Master degrees on offer at the moment – an MA in Heritage Interpretation and our personal favourite, an MBA in International Hospitality Management. The latter is executed in academic affiliation with The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management – doesn’t get much fancier than that.

