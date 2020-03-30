Maltese Business Consultant’s Advice: ‘Giving Up Now And Retracting Investment Is The Worst Decision You Can Take’

Positive business advice at a time like this? It may seem strange at first glance, but this is the kind of advice IDEA Group, a longstanding Maltese business consultancy firm, is offering to companies trying to adjust to the realities of COVID-19.

“Giving up and retracting investment and operations now is the worst decision you can take, which business owners will regret in the future,” IDEA’s managing director Silvio De Bono said.

This advice isn’t coming from a position of naivety at the current situation, nor from a sense that everything will ‘return to normal’ once the virus threat has passed.

IDEA perfectly understands that COVID-19 is a surreal game-changing monster which has caught the world off-guard and which has shocked employers and employees alike on both a financial and psychological level. No matter whether you work at a large business or an SME, some level of damage has been felt.

Indeed, they believe that from now on, what we once all perceived as normality has changed.