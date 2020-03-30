Maltese Business Consultant’s Advice: ‘Giving Up Now And Retracting Investment Is The Worst Decision You Can Take’
Positive business advice at a time like this? It may seem strange at first glance, but this is the kind of advice IDEA Group, a longstanding Maltese business consultancy firm, is offering to companies trying to adjust to the realities of COVID-19.
“Giving up and retracting investment and operations now is the worst decision you can take, which business owners will regret in the future,” IDEA’s managing director Silvio De Bono said.
This advice isn’t coming from a position of naivety at the current situation, nor from a sense that everything will ‘return to normal’ once the virus threat has passed.
IDEA perfectly understands that COVID-19 is a surreal game-changing monster which has caught the world off-guard and which has shocked employers and employees alike on both a financial and psychological level. No matter whether you work at a large business or an SME, some level of damage has been felt.
Indeed, they believe that from now on, what we once all perceived as normality has changed.
However, this doesn’t mean it’s all doom and gloom.
Businesses which were quick to adapt to the new realities (such as teleworking) are coping better than those who weren’t, and IDEA is ready to lend its expertise to help everyone adjust and plan for the future.
As many businesses are now realizing, teleworking comes with its own logistical and human resource challenges. Do managers have the right skillsets to lead their teams from a distance? Is everything being coordinated properly? Which platform or platforms are being used to communicate? How can employers keep their staff motivated during such uncertain times without seeing them face to face?
Then there’s the human resources issues. How can money and data be best managed? How should businesses go about sorting out leave? How can it adjust if a member of its staff is forced to go into quarantine?
These are all challenges IDEA has thought about and is ready to lend its expertise to help businesses identify and immediately fill their gaps, persevere through these tough times and ensure their own longevity well into the post-Coronavirus world.
“From our end, we are ready and willing to assist all SMEs in regaining their strength and competence through innovative management methods,” Silvio De Bono explains.
Ultimately, IDEA’s goal is to guide businesses out of survival mode and fight-or-flight responses and into a forward-looking mindset that seeks to seize opportunities.
After all, the COVID-19 crisis won’t last forever, and businesses shouldn’t only be thinking about surviving the storm… but about emerging stronger once it’s over.