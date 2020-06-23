Just Roll With It! One Of Malta’s Leading Headshops Will Pimp Out Your Blazing Kit
There’s one special shop in the heart of Paceville that is ready to pimp out your smoking gear till Snoop Dogg gets jealous.
No need to go to Amsterdam – Mom & Pop has everything an alternative smoker could ever want, and some products you probably didn’t even realise you needed.
One of the most popular and well-stocked headshops in Malta, Mom & Pop’s friendly service and wide range of goods will mean you are always getting the joint passed to you, no matter which circle you are in.
What’s even cooler is that Mom & Pop can now be found online at Mirovia’s online store, making it even easier for clients or resellers to get their hands on some awesome gear.
There’s a reason this is the preferred headshop for Maltese smokers and drinkers – and it’s not just because they stock the latest international gear every month.
1. Mom & Pop has over 777 different items, most of which you won’t be able to find anywhere else in Malta.
Keep fresh this summer with these dope ice diffuser bongs.
2. Then check out this insane blue chameleon hookah.
Beats having to take care of a real pet.
3. They’ve also got all the RAW products you or your friends could ever need.
From papers to trays to hats.
4. Their store is right in the middle of Paceville, and it’s open till late, meaning you can visit with ease.
But if you can’t make it to the shop, the online store offers next day processing for quick and easy delivery – and if you ask nicely, they might even bring you a brownie.
5. The place is run by friendly and like-minded individuals who will guide you through the products until you find the perfect piece for you.
Their experience and professional approach means you don’t have to worry about anything – no need to bring weapons unless they are literally to smoke some fat dabs with.
6. They’ve even got a cool little terrace to sit back and relax in.
7. They’ve just started supplying dedicated shops as a wholesaler, so if you are a shop looking to stock some fresh smoking products, hit them up pronto.
Check out some of the products they were offering on their Earth Garden stall last year.
8. They’ve even got some sweet discount codes you can take advantage of when buying online.
9. And they’ve just launched these insane auctions where you’ll be able to get your hands on some cool gear at a better price.
Who among us does not want to roll all over Einstein’s face?
Whether you are looking to pimp out your own gear, get your friend a special surprise or just check out the latest products with some professional experts, head down to Mom & Pop in Paceville or check out their website and get your roll on in style.