Just Roll With It! One Of Malta’s Leading Headshops Will Pimp Out Your Blazing Kit

There’s one special shop in the heart of Paceville that is ready to pimp out your smoking gear till Snoop Dogg gets jealous.

No need to go to Amsterdam – Mom & Pop has everything an alternative smoker could ever want, and some products you probably didn’t even realise you needed.

One of the most popular and well-stocked headshops in Malta, Mom & Pop’s friendly service and wide range of goods will mean you are always getting the joint passed to you, no matter which circle you are in.

What’s even cooler is that Mom & Pop can now be found online at Mirovia’s online store, making it even easier for clients or resellers to get their hands on some awesome gear.

There’s a reason this is the preferred headshop for Maltese smokers and drinkers – and it’s not just because they stock the latest international gear every month.