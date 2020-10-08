WIN: Get Your Hands On A €200 Spree At One Of Malta’s Leading Malls

Is there a better time than now for a shopping spree? Definitely not – and one of the largest and leading shopping malls in the south of Malta has just rolled out a competition where you can win €200 worth of whatever you want. Main Street in Paola is already beloved for the sheer range of top brands and services found within its hallowed five floors of retail and entertainment space. Whether it’s been a while since you hit up Main Street or whether this is going to be your first time, here are six reasons you need to get shopping there.

1. It’s literally got all your favourite brands right in one place. Seriously – they’ve got various international names like Debenhams, Accessorize, Bottega Verde, Pull & Bear, George, Pimkie and even the crazy and zany Flying Tiger brand. But it’s not just their focus on what’s big abroad – they support local artists and brands as well, with favourites like Sterling Jewellers, The Model Shop and HeavenScent. And they are accepting government vouchers as well, of course.

2. Of course, you can always grab a tasty snack with a beautiful panoramic view. Antelli’s Cafe’ and Restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and has a lovely terrace overlooking fantastic views of the south of Malta – where better to take a break from all that shopping? A little bit of fresh air mid-shopping sesh is always a good idea.

3. And if you want to take a break but aren’t feeling peckish, there’s always the Cybermaxx Laser Tag room or the Bingo Hall. You can release any pent-up energy you didn’t want to use up in the shops, while getting bragging rights over your family and friends for life.

4. And let’s not forget it’s super convenient to get to and parking is a breeze. Anyone in the centre and south of Malta is literally a stone’s throw away from Main Street – but it’s totally worth a ride over, especially considering its central location and underground car park. Any Main Street customers can access their underground car park facilities via access from Ninu Cremona Street at €1 an hour. And last but not least, it is very easy to get to by bus as nearly every single bus route going to the south of Malta passes through Paola’s centre!

5. And you get access to free Wi-Fi all over the complex. No need to wait to upload your Insta stories wearing that new dress – you can do it on the spot.

6. Better than anything though, Main Street has made serious moves towards investing in green initiatives. Gathering most of its energy from solar panels, they’ve also converted all their common parts’ lighting to energy-efficient bulbs. Main Street has made it a central priority for its team to give back to Maltese society, and they’re constantly helping their local community out through financial support – which is awesome. Between their incredible selection, great amenities, central location and company values, is there any reason not to visit Main Street next time you just need to scratch that shopping itch?

WIN: €200 to spend in any of the shops in Main Street. To be in with a chance of winning this excellent prize, all you need to do is tag one friend in the Facebook comments selection below. The winner will be announced in the coming weeks.